Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, and based on the DC comics character conceived by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, ‘Harley Quinn’ is an adult animated superhero series with a tinge of satire and LGBTQ pride. The series predominantly follows the shenanigans of the titular DC villain as she breaks up with Joker and teams up with Poison Ivy.

Following its initial premiere in November 2019, the DC Universe original show spawned two seasons amidst considerable fan uproar and critical praise. Critics especially noted the dark humor, vivid animation, and emotive voice acting. However, following the liberating finale of the second season, you may wonder about the show’s future direction. In that case, let us spill all the beans accordingly.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date

‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 premiered on April 3, 2020, on DC Universe, with the season finale being aired on June 26, 2020. The second season packs thirteen episodes with an average episodic runtime of 23 minutes. Let us now get to the fun part – the development of the third installment.

On September 18, 2020, after three months following the finale of season 2, the news of the show’s renewal was announced. DC Universe, the previous abode of the show, would be transformed into a comic-only service called DC Infinite, while the show was revealed to be moving to HBO Max.

In February 2021, showrunner Patrick Schumacker intimated that they had begun recording the third installment. Production would take some time from storyboarding to dubbing, but we remain hopeful that ‘Harley Quinn’ season 3 will premiere sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

In all likelihood, all of the prominent cast members will reprise their roles in the third installment. We will hear Kaley Cuoco as the voice of Harley Quinn, while Lake Bell will lend voice to Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and Barbara Gordon. Among other prominent members of the voice cast, we expect the return of Alan Tudyk (the Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, and Doctor Trap), Tony Hale (Doctor Psycho, Felix Faust), Ron Funches (King Shark), J. B. Smoove (Frank the Plant), and James Adomian (Bane, Chaz, Ian, Ratcatcher). Also reprising their respective roles will be Andy Daly (Two-Face), Christopher Meloni (Commissioner James Gordon), and Matt Oberg (Kite Man, Killer Croc, KGBeast).

Harley Quinn Season 3 Plot: What is it about?

The season finale of the second installment, titled “The Runaway Bridesmaid” (and later retitled as “Something Borrowed, Something Green”), is both celebratory and disruptive, following the essence of the series. The finale begins with the promises of a wedding between Poison Ivy and Kite Man. Commissioner Gordon is unhappy that he never gets the spotlight. Two-Face spills about the marriage ceremony of Poison Ivy, reminding Gordon that the who’s who of the Gotham crime-world would be present in the venue.

With his ragtag police team, Gordon plans to catch the villains. Harley Quinn, still at Arkham, learns about this development from Two-Face and rushes to save her beau. After a botched attempt, Harley manages to dissuade Gordon, even though it takes a full-blown war. Kite Man leaves Ivy, while the latter flees the scene with Harley. Ivy finally reciprocates Harley’s feelings, and they share a kiss.

With the endearing cliffhanger, the third season’s trajectory will be much more complex. Both Harley and Ivy have had their fair share of toxic relationships. In the case of Kite Man, too, he was more involved in the liaison than Ivy. Therefore, the third season will have to address the elephant in the room – as it asks the pertinent question of how two people, whose experiences in love mainly comprise abuse, can show genuine affection towards each other. The season will also chronicle Ivy’s backstory at a greater length.

The showrunners have hinted at the return of Kite Man in the third season, although Ivy will most likely not get back with him. It is indeed harrowing for Bane as Harley rips open his venom veins in the second season, but the showrunners are not parting with his character anytime soon. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Halpern reassured the fans, “We’ll kill almost any character that’s not Harley or Ivy, but we’ll never kill Bane.” With a slew of LGBTQ+ writers coming on board, the season will be more gender-sensitive and, hopefully, a lot more exciting.

