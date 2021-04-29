‘Fatma’ is a Turkish thriller drama that follows a desperate woman’s journey from being a constant victim to a vengeful killer. The character exploration of the protagonist, who makes for an unlikely and interesting assassin, has resulted in the show being deemed “groundbreaking” by critics, with Burcu Biricik’s lead performance highly commended. With season 1 coming out in April 2021, the highly binge-able show already has fans clamoring for more, so we decided to dig around to figure out when we might get to see another season. Here’s everything we know about ‘Fatma’ season 2.

Fatma Season 2 Release Date

‘Fatma’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on April 27, 2021, on Netflix. The relatively short season contained 6 episodes of roughly 40 minutes each and was able to masterfully tie up most of the major plot points of the complex narrative within those 6 episodes. This, combined with the fact that there are no official announcements regarding the renewal of the series for another season makes it unlikely that ‘Fatma’ season 2 will get made. In case the series does return for another season, we expect it to air sometime in late 2022 or early 2023.

Fatma Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

‘Fatma’ season 1 features Burcu Biricik as the show’s namesake, a desperate woman living in Istanbul. Ferit Kaya plays her missing husband Zafer and Mustafa Konak, her autistic son Oguz— both rarely seen but nonetheless important characters. Zafer’s other criminal associates who torment Fatma are Bayram (Mehmet Yilmaz Ak), Yusuf (Cagdas Onur Ozturk), Sevket (Kubilay Tunçer) and Ekber (Burhan Öçal). Finishing up Fatma’s circle of acquaintances are her childhood friend Ismail (Deniz Sen Hamzaoglu) and his wife Kadriye (Gulcin Kultur Sahin), her sister Mine (Hazal Türesan), the police chief (Sehsuvar Aktas), and the author (Ugur Yücel) who Fatma works for.

Come season 2, we can expect the cast to significantly change as Fatma, over the course of season 1, has killed off many of Zafer’s criminal associates, leaving only Bayram alive but imprisoned. Hence, there is a small chance we might see Mehmet Yilmaz Ak reprise his role to take revenge on Fatma and her sister. We will not see Gulcin Kultur Sahin and Deniz Sen Hamzaoglu return to the show as their characters are also killed off by the protagonist. However, if there’s one cast member we can be sure to see in a follow-up season, it is Burcu Biricik as the unstoppable Fatma. Seeing as how season 1 is wrapped up, we could also see a further exploration of Fatma’s relationship with her sister Mine and hence could see Hazal Türesan coming back for ‘Fatma’ season 2.

Fatma Season 2 Plot: What is it About

‘Fatma’ season 1 sees the namesake protagonist on the hunt for her missing husband whilst trying to avenge the death of her autistic son. She is faced with an oppressive society and patriarchal characters that torment and use her, against which she eventually lashes out with brutal and morbid outcomes. Season 1 ties up all the major plot points that are introduced, with Fatma confronting her selfish husband and coming to (tragic) terms with the death of her son. We also see her manage to take revenge on the family she blames for the death of her son, as well as kill off many of the people who have wronged her.

If ‘Fatma’ season 2 does come out, it will most likely focus on the one remaining tormentor, Bayram, who is arrested for a minor crime near the end of season 1. Fatma also gets her husband Zafer arrested and we might see both Bayram and Zafer return for revenge in the follow-up season. Fatma’s fate, which is left unclear after she jumps off a building in the season 1 finale, as well as all the incriminating evidence connecting her to multiple murders, are also subjects that will most likely be explored if ‘Fatma’ season 2 is made.

