‘Ghostwriter’ on Apple TV+ is a reboot of the popular series of the same name that aired from 1992-1995. The mystery series revolves around four children brought together by a ghost in a bookstore who starts releasing fictional characters in the real world. It uses letters and available text to communicate with the children who try to understand what the spirit wants. Created by Luke Matheny, the series originally released on November 1, 2019.

The show on Apple TV+ has garnered praise from the critics and viewers for the performances and writing. They also appreciated visual effects, which have been used intelligently. The fact that it introduces the younger audience to classic stories and literature is commendable. The cleverly written series stimulates young minds as it does not break things down for the sake of simplicity. The show has won an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Program and received several nominations. The mystery drama also birthed a spin-off called ‘Ghostwriter: Beyond the Page,’ which premiered on April 1, 2021. With the overwhelming response that the series has received, we can see why the fans can’t wait to hear the news about a potential third season. So, here is everything we know!

Ghostwriter Season 3 Release Date

‘Ghostwriter’ season 2 part 2 released on May 7, 2021, on Apple TV+. The second part of the season has six episodes with a runtime of 22–26 minutes each. Like season 1, the second season was split into two halves, with the first part comprising seven episodes landing on the streaming device on October 9, 2020. As far as the third season is concerned, an official announcement is yet to be made. Taking into account how well the series is performing, it seems that a formal confirmation is only a matter of time. For the uninitiated, the original series was also a cult hit and ran for three seasons. Therefore, it makes sense to anticipate another installment of the show.

Moreover, in an interview in May 2020, the writer and director Luke Matheny disclosed that season 3 had been discussed heavily before the pandemic hit. He also added that they would have a clearer picture regarding season 3 only after the dust settles. As you know, the filming industry has been heavily impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, which has brought about changes in budget, scheduling, and filming protocols. If the series checks the boxes for renewal for Apple TV+, we do not see why the show would not return the third time. The release schedule of the series suggests that the production team requires 5-7 months to produce a new set of episodes. So, if the show is greenlit soon, we can expect ‘Ghostwriter’ season 3 to release sometime in late 2021.

Ghostwriter Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The principal cast members are Isaac Arellanes, Amadi Chapata, Justin Sanchez, and Hannah Levinson, who portray Ruben Reyna, Chevon Redmond, Curtis Palmer-Moreno, and Donna Palmer-Moreno, respectively. Since their characters are central to the show, they are expected to return if there is a season 3. Other prominent actors are Jay Santiago (Grandpa Ernesto Reyna), Nicola Correia-Damude (Amy Reyna), and Michael Brown (Mr. Saunders), who we may also see again.

Ghostwriter Season 3: What can it be About?

Each season, the young group of friends meet new characters from classic literature. So far, they have encountered characters from ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,’ ‘The Jungle Book,’ ‘Frankenstein,’ ‘The Crimson Mask,’ and the ‘Sherlock Holmes’ book series. However, the kids are still communicating with the ghost and trying to figure out what the unfinished business is that he or she has. Similarly, the third season may bring in new characters while the friends try to find answers regarding the mysterious ghost.

