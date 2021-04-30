In May 2020, Netflix added the first Belgian original series on the streaming platform titled ‘Into the Night.’ The apocalyptic sci-fi thriller television series is based on a 2015 Polish novel ‘The Old Axolotl’ by Jacek Dukaj. The series follows a group of survivors on an overnight flight from Brussels that has to keep flying West to avoid the sun’s rays since a solar disaster threatens life on Earth. Their plane gets hijacked and in the face of adversity, people must put their differences aside and come together to ensure their survival.

Created by Jason George, the series has garnered praise for its nail-biting plotline and the way it builds up the suspense. Even though many viewers labeled the premise as absurd and unscientific, they found the show thoroughly entertaining. If you are waiting to hear what lies ahead for the sci-fi series, you need not wait much longer. Here we have all the information you are looking for!

Into the Night Season 2 Release Date

‘Into the Night’ season 1 released in its entirety on May 1, 2020, on Netflix. The first season consists of six episodes with a running time of 35-40 minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, the fans will be ecstatic to know that the show was greenlit for season 2 on July 1, 2020. Unfortunately, a release date has not been revealed yet, which is understandable, considering the filming and release schedules have been affected for most productions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series creator Jason George was happy with the response the show received from the international audience. He also expressed his excitement to carry the story forward.

For the executive producer Tomek Bagiński, the pull factor of the show is that an apocalypse brings a group of strangers together even though they do not speak the same language. The series derives its drama from the fact that the will to survive changes the equations among people. If the filming for the second season wraps up by the end of 2021, we can expect ‘Into the Night’ season 2 to release sometime in Spring 2022.

Into the Night Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

In the second season, most of the major players are expected to return. This includes Pauline Etienne (Sylvie Bridgette Dubois), Jan Bijvoet (Richard “Rik” Mertens), Mehmet Kurtuluş (Ayaz Kobanbay), Vincent Londez (Horst Baudin), Alba Gaïa Bellugi (Ines Mélanie Ricci), Regina Bikkinina (Zara Oblonskaya), and Nabil Mallat (Osman Azizi). However, we will not see Astrid Whettnall (Gabrielle Renoir) and Stefano Cassetti (Terenzio Matteo Gallo) since their characters die in season 1. A few new actors might be seen in the upcoming season if new characters are introduced to the storyline.

Into the Night Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the final episode of season 1, Rik and Ayaz work out their issues. The flight lands in Bulgaria, and Sylvie tries to get the passengers to a bunker for their safety. Terenzio seeks redemption and volunteers to help with the process. To ensure that he follows through on his promise, Sylvie handcuffs Terenzio to the gate as others rush for safety. After the passengers reach the bunker, Sylvie is supposed to free Terenzio but cannot do so in time. Ultimately, he dies after being exposed to the sunrays. The episode ends with Sylvie being made aware of a possible solution to the problem.

In the second season, we may learn the solution that the commanding officer talks to Sylvie about in the season 1 finale. We are yet to learn the reason behind the sunrays causing the widescale destruction. Therefore, the upcoming season will continue the story of the survivors and how things shape up for them.

