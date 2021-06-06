‘Pose’ (stylized as ‘POSE’) is a drama series on Fox. Set in New York, it follows the city’s diverse drag ball culture in the late 1980s and early 1990s. As the central characters go through the highs and lows of life, they support one another. Created by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, and Ryan Murphy, the series originally released on June 3, 2018.

The critically acclaimed series has broken several records. It has cast the highest number of transgender actors to ever be on a mainstream network television show. Billy Porter (Pray Tell) made history by becoming the first openly gay Black man to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The show has also earned several other awards and nominations, including Television Academy Honors, GLAAD Media Awards, Peabody Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and American Film Institute Awards. The series has a massive fan following who cannot get enough of it. But the question arises, will there be a fourth season? Here is what you need to know!

Pose Season 4 Release Date: Renewed or Canceled?

‘Pose’ season 3 premiered on May 2, 2021, on FX, with the season wrapping up on June 6, 2021. The third season consists of seven episodes that run for 45–78 minutes each.

As for the fourth installment, the fans will be disappointed to learn that in March 2021, FX confirmed season 3 as the last outing of the popular series. Even though the fans are disappointed, co-creator Steven Canals revealed that the storyline was wrapped up as per the plan. In a virtual press conference for the third season, Canals had said, “From the moment that Ryan Murphy and I first met to talk about what ‘Pose’ could be, we had a very specific ending in mind. And if you watch this season, and more specifically the story we tell in the finale, that was what it was always intended to be.” He added that the first season was laid out as a setup for the final installment. With regard to the third season, Canals said, “It’s us finally allowing our characters to explore what it means to have all of the things that they very clearly stated in the first season that they wanted.”

A message from executive producer and co-creator @StevenCanals on the third and final season of #PoseFX, premiering May 2. pic.twitter.com/f3mfyK3SEQ — PoseFX (@PoseOnFX) March 5, 2021

The creators also did not want to stretch the series for the fear of losing the impact the three seasons have had on the audiences. For Canals, the intention was the most important determinant. In the same virtual discussion, he emphasized, “The last thing I wanted to do to our audience was create narrative simply to create a narrative, and with no real intention. I could see the ending, and it made sense to land the plane comfortably, if you will.”

In a conversation in late April 2021, Canals elaborated on why the story of the characters was so important to him. Through the series, the screenwriter and producer hoped that people would take away the message of tolerance. He pointed out that modern society still has many misconceptions about trans people. There is still a lot of prejudice and discrimination against those who are gender non-binary or gender non-conforming. Therefore, he hoped that the show would remind people that everyone deserves love and respect. Taking everything into consideration, it seems unlikely that ‘Pose’ season 4 will ever get made.

Wrapping up the series was an emotional experience for everyone involved. Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista) said that she cried a lot on the last day of filming, but it was not just out of sadness. It was also the pride in what the team had achieved by making a show like ‘Pose.’ In an interview in May 2021, the actress and singer was excited over the fact that some fans have been hoping for a prequel chronicling the early years of House of Abundance. She said that she would be happy to be a part of the project if Ryan Murphy was ready for it. Although it has not been discussed officially, the fans can keep their fingers crossed.

