‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘ is a superhero drama series that revolves around the titular heroes also known as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. The first season deals with the two heroes trying to protect Captain America’s legacy while contending with the after-effects of the “Blip.” The final episode neatly ties up the arcs of both main characters in the most emotionally fulfilling and rewarding way for MCU fans.

If you couldn’t get enough of the fun-filled dynamic between Sam and Bucky and all the rip-roaring action sequences of the show, you must definitely be looking for information about a follow-up season. We can certainly help you in that regard. Here’s everything we know about ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ season 2.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 Release Date

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ season 1 premiered on March 19, 2021, on Disney+. The finale of the six-episode first season was released on April 23, 2021. The show hasn’t been renewed for a second season just yet. However, given the high popularity of the eponymous characters and the strong critical reception of the show, a second installment could be greenlit in the future. Given the note on which the first season ends, there’s a chance of the series being re-titled as ‘Captain America and The Winter Soldier’ for its sophomore season.

Marvel Studios’ head-honcho, Kevin Feige, has stated that future stories involving the characters from the series have already been planned, but he did not wish to comment about it before the show was released. Recently, producer Nate Moore addressed the possibility of a second season of the show in an interview and revealed that ideas for a second season had been discussed. He also pointed out the fact that the issues and themes the show tackles are evergreen and therefore leave room for subsequent seasons. Should the series be renewed in the coming months, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ season 2 could arrive on our screens in early 2023.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Season 1 stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon / Captain America and Sebastian Stan as James “Bucky” Barnes / Winter Soldier / White Wolf in the lead roles. The rest of the main cast includes Wyatt Russell as John Walker / Captain America / U.S. Agent, Erin Kellyman as Karli Morgenthau, Daniel Brühl as Helmut Zemo, and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. We fully expect all the main cast members to reprise their roles in season 2 except for Kellyman, whose character sadly bit the dust in the first season finale.

Danny Ramirez and Elijah Richardson, who appear in the recurring roles of Joaquin Torres and Eli Bradley in the first season, could take up more prominent roles in the second season given the rich comic book history of their characters. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Adepero Oduye are also likely to return as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Sam’s sister, Sarah Wilson, respectively.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 Plot: What Could it be About?

The first season focuses on the legacy of Captain America and details the socio-political climate of the world. For most parts, the season unfolds like a political thriller. It ends on a high note for both Sam and Bucky. Sam finally decides to take over the mantle of Captain America and proves himself as a worthy successor to Steve Rogers. Meanwhile, Bucky finally frees himself from his past wrongdoings as The Winter Soldier.

In a prospective second season, both characters could be tasked with another globe-trotting mission. Sam being a black man acting as Captain America, will put him under the microscope. All his actions will be carefully watched, with naysayers waiting for him to make a mistake. As a result, he could feel the intensity and scrutiny that comes with the job. Bucky will possibly struggle to find a sense of purpose now that he is free of his past mistakes. It also remains to be seen what John Walker’s new role as US Agent entails, and he could either serve as an ally or opponent or both for Sam and Bucky.

Zemo may be in jail, but he clearly has connections with powerful people that might get him out. Additionally, Valentina and Sharon could once more be pulling strings from the shadows. Lastly, Sam is likely to take Joaquin under his wing and train him to become the next Falcon. The second season could draw inspiration from Sam Wilson’s early days as Captain America in the comics, which depict his adversaries trying to discredit him through racism.

Read More: Where is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Filmed?