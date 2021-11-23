Hawkeye Episode 1 Release Date, Time, Cast, and Spoilers

Created by Jonathan Igla, ‘Hawkeye’ is a superhero drama series that takes place in the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe. It follows veteran Avenger Clint Barton, better known by his field codename, Hawkeye, as he finds himself embroiled in a criminal conspiracy along with a feisty young archer trying to emulate him.

After serving as a supporting character in previous MCU installments, Barton finally takes center stage in this holiday-themed series which promises to deliver plenty of tricks and fireworks. If you are excited to follow along with the expert marksman’s latest adventure, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Hawkeye’ episode 1!

Hawkeye Episode 1 Release Date

‘Hawkeye’ episode 1 premieres on November 24, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The second episode of the series will also debut at the same time on the same day. The show contains six episodes with a running time of 45-50 minutes each. New episodes will arrive on the streaming service weekly, on Wednesdays.

Where to Watch Hawkeye Episode 1 Online?

You can watch the first episode of ‘Hawkeye’ on Disney+. It will become available to subscribers of the service starting from the date and time stated above. The series is a Disney+ Original and cannot be streamed on any other platform.

Hawkeye Episode 1 Spoilers

Set in the post-‘Avengers: Endgame‘ world, ‘Hawkeye’ episode 1 will see Clint Barton preparing to spend time with his family on Christmas. However, his plans will take a slight detour with the arrival of Kate Bishop, who is operating under the alias of Ronin. Kate is a talented archer and is working to uncover a criminal conspiracy in New York City. Barton will reluctantly take Kate under his wings and train her to become the next Hawkeye.

The first two episodes will also see the introduction of Maya Lopez/Echo, a deaf assassin who appears to have some involvement in the criminal conspiracy Barton and Kate are investigating. Meanwhile, we are likely to learn more about Barton’s time as Ronin and how his actions in the past haunt him. Barton is expected to become hard of hearing in the series, bringing him more in line with his comic book counterpart. Moreover, we will learn more about Kate’s childhood and family background with her parents – Eleanor and Derek – set to appear in the show. In addition, fans will be happy to see their favorite comic book character Lucky the Pizza Dog.

Hawkeye Episode 1 Cast: Who is in it?

In ‘Hawkeye,’ Jeremy Renner reprises his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye. Joining him in the lead role is actress Hailee Steinfeld of ‘Dickinson‘ fame as Kate Bishop/Hawkeye. The cast for the first two episodes also includes Vera Farmiga (Eleanor Bishop), Brian d’Arcy James (Derek Bishop), Alaqua Cox (Maya Lopez/Echo), and Tony Dalton (Jack Duquesne).

Linda Cardellini reprises her role as Barton’s wife, Laura, while Ava Russo, Ben Sakamoto, and Cade Woodward return to essay the role of Barton’s children, Lila, Cooper, and Nathaniel, from previous MCU installments. Additionally, Jolt, a golden retriever, appears as Lucky the Pizza Dog.

