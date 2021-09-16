He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

Fans of He-Man are having an exciting year with the protector of Eternia making a comeback in a big way. Earlier this year, in July 2021, Netflix dropped ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’, which serves as a more mature continuation of the 1983 animated series. ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ is an unrelated CG animated series that serves as a family-friendly reboot of the 1983 series of the same name. It follows Prince Adam, who unlocks the power of Grayskull that transforms him into the superhero warrior He-Man.

Based on the ‘Masters of the Universe’ media franchise by Mattel, the series is developed for television by Robert David. It has received mostly favorable reviews, with praise directed towards its cyberpunk elements and slick action sequences. If you already binged through the show’s first season, you must be wondering whether we will get to see more adventures featuring Prince Adam and his friends, the Tiger Tribe. Here’s everything we know about the prospects of ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ season 2!

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 Release Date

‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ season 1 premiered on September 16, 2021, on Netflix. The show’s first season contains ten episodes that have a runtime of 25-26 minutes each.

As far as a sophomore outing is considered, Netflix hasn’t given the series the go-ahead for another installment. Considering it is still early days after the show’s premiere, it is possible that the streaming giant will take some time to assess the show’s performance. Despite strong critical reception of ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation,’ the audience reaction was far more polarizing to the new series. Therefore, Netflix could be more cautious before moving forward with its second He-Man project.

Nonetheless, if the series lives up to the streamer’s viewership expectations, a second season could be greenlit in the coming months. The show’s first season was announced in late 2019, and its production was likely marred by the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a 2021 premiere. Should the series be renewed for a second season, production is expected to take place more swiftly. Considering the above-mentioned factors, we expect ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ season 2 to release sometime in the latter half of 2022.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Yuri Lowenthal lends his voice to the titular character of He-Man/Adam/Tuvar. The impressive voice cast includes Antony Del Rio (Duncan/Man-at-Arms), Judy Alice Lee (Krass/Ram Ma’am), Kimberly Brooks (Teela/Eldress/Sorceress), Trevor Devall (R’Qazz/Beast Man), David Kaye (Cringer/Battle Cat), Grey Griffin (Evelyn/Evil-Lyn), and Ben Diskin (Skeletor/Prince Keldor).

Max Mitchell (Kitty), Roger Craig Smith (Kronis/Trap-Jaw/General Dolos), Tom Kenny (Ork-0/RK Units), and Fred Tatasciore (King Randor/Baddrah) are some of the important voice cast members. In the sophomore season, most of the main cast members are likely to reprise their respective voice roles, while we might also see a few new additions to the voice cast.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ revolves around Prince Adam discovering the powers of Grayskull and learning his responsibilities as the protector of Eternia. The two-part season finale features a face-off between He-Man and his allies and Skeletor, who summons the Dark Masters and takes over Eternia. With the help of Eldress, Adam and his friends save Grayskull’s castle and relocate it.

The second season could reveal where Adam and his friends end up after Eldress teleported them along with the castle. The heroes could face an arduous journey returning home to Eternia. We will also get to see Eternia’s doomed state under the rule of Skeletor. On their way home, Adam and his friends might have to face new challenges and upgrade their powers before battling Skeletor and freeing Eternia from his tyranny.

