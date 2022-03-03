He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

A remake of the eponymous 1983 series, ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ is an animated superhero series about the origins of He-Man. The show portrays the detailed account of how Prince Adam of Eternia transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe, after learning about the power of Grayskull. With this immense power, he has the responsibility to fight off the demonic tyrant that is Skeletor as he is hellbent on taking control of Castle Grayskull. Created and developed by Robert David, the characters of the series are voiced by different actors like Yuri Lowenthal, Ben Diskin, Kimberly Brooks, and Antony Del Rio.

Since there are many fans of the original franchise, it is not a surprise that the new remake has received some sincere praise from the fans and critics alike due to its stunning visuals, the classic storyline, and the fact that the franchise is being made familiar to the newer generation of audience. Hence, it is understandable for fans of the series to be excited to find out about the next installment after the conclusion of season 2. So, if you are eager to know about the return of the show and want in on all the details, we have got you covered!

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 3 Release Date

‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ season 2 was released on March 3, 2022, on Netflix, with all the episodes airing on the same day. The second season consists of eight episodes, unlike the first season’s ten, having a runtime of about 25 minutes each. As far as the third season is concerned, here is all that we know about it. Netflix is yet to make an official statement regarding the renewal or cancellation of this kids-based animated series. Also, this streaming giant tends to take at least a few months to renew a series after the release of the previous season. However, when we take into account the high and steady ratings from fans and critics, along with the climactic and inconclusive end to the finale of the second season, chances are high that the series will get renewed sooner rather than later for the third season.

Looking at the release patterns of the previous seasons, there was less than a gap of 6 months between their releases on the streaming platform of Netflix. So, if everything goes according to the preceding patterns, we can expect Netflix to announce the renewal of ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ in the coming months, and to release the show before the end of 2022 on the platform.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

Even though the third season of the show has neither been renewed nor announced yet, we can still speculate about who might return as the voice cast for the series. The main voice cast is expected to return to lend their voices to their respective characters. Yuri Lowenthal lends his voice to the titular character, He-Man who also goes by the name of Adam or Tuvar. Ben Diskin is the voice behind the villainous character of Skeletor, while Kimberly Brooks gives voice to Eldress. There might be additional foes that He-Man will have to deal with in the next installment of the animated show, which raises the chances of inclusion of some new voice actors.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In the second season, He-Man’s arch-enemy Skeletor is still relentlessly pursuing total control and power over Castle Grayskull. Even though He-Man and the heroes are seen forming new alliances over the episodes, the fate of Eternia and its inhabitants is still uncertain as the villains are yet to be totally defeated. In the finale of the season, a totally unexpected and surprising nemesis emerges and almost becomes the death of He-Man as he tries his best to defend Castle Grayskull.

The third season, if or when it gets released, is expected to pick up right from where the second season ended. We suspect that the new enemy, known as “The Fifth Nemesis”, might give He-Man and co a run for their money by helping Skeletor get closer to gaining control over Castle Grayskull. So, the obvious question that arises is if the powers of He-Man and the heroes combined will be enough to put an end to the sinister mission of his arch-enemy or not.

Read more: Best Superheroes Movies/Series on Netflix