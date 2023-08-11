Heart of Stone 2: Will There be a Sequel?

Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’ is a spy action thriller movie directed by Tom Harper and written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. It stars Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative who works for a group of elite spies known as the Charter. However, Rachel is forced to deal with the harsh realities of the espionage world as she embarks on a mission to stop the heart, an all-powerful tool, from falling into the wrong hands. The high-octane action movie is told from a female perspective and gives viewers an enthralling experience. Therefore, the film’s fans must be curious to learn if Rachel Stone and her team will return to our screens. In that case, here is everything we know about a potential sequel to ‘Heart of Stone.’

Will Heart of Stone 2 Happen?

‘Heart of Stone’ was released on August 11, 2023, on Netflix. It also received a limited theatrical release in the United States. The film has a runtime of 115 minutes and debuted to mostly mixed reviews from critics. However, despite its mixed reviews, the movie could be turned into a franchise, and its creative team has teased a second installment. Director Tom Harper expressed his interest in seeing the story of Rachel Stone continuing with future installments.

“There’s plenty that I’d like to explore more with Rachel in that regard. There’s plenty of rich territory with Rachel, with the Heart, with the Charter. Ultimately we have to see how well it does and see how people like it, but I’m excited about it,” Harper said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Similarly, lead actress Gal Gadot has also expressed her hopes the see the film launch a franchise of action-thrillers in the vein of ‘Mission: Impossible‘ and the ‘Bourne‘ series of films.

However, Netflix has yet to announce the plans for a second installment. The streaming service will likely take some time to access the first movie’s performance and audience response. If the film exceeds Netflix’s viewership expectations, a second installment could be greenlit in the coming months. Assuming a sequel is greenlit by the year’s end, it is unlikely that work will commence on the second part immediately. Firstly, a compelling script will be needed to be written before production can start.

Moreover, Gadot has several other projects in the pipeline, including two sequels to Netflix’s ‘Red Notice,’ which are expected to film back-to-back. As a result, Gadot might only be able to return to film the second installment of ‘Heart of Stone,’ after she has fulfilled her previous commitments. Meanwhile, the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in the United States will also likely hamper plans for a second installment, even if Netflix gives the go-ahead for the sequel. Therefore, it will likely be quite some time before the sequel can materialize.

Nonetheless, if Gadot’s schedule frees up, the strikes are resolved, and Netflix decides to fast-track work on the sequel, the second part could materialize sooner than expected. ‘Heart of Stone’ was first announced in 2020, a full three years before it was released, and its production was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Considering the previously mentioned factors that could cause delays for the sequel, a three-year release window is the most likely outcome for the next installment. Hence, viers can expect ‘Heart of Stone 2’ to release sometime in mid-2026. However, if the sequel is fast-tacked, it could arrive on our screens as early as Q3 of 2025.

The second installment will likely see the return of Gal Gadot (Rachel Stone), Alia Bhatt (Keya Dhawan), Sophie Okonedo (Nomad), and Matthias Schweighöfer (Jack of Hearts) in their respective roles. However, given his character’s demise in the first movie, Jamie Dornan (Parker) almost certainly won’t reprise his role. ‘Heart of Stone 2’ could follow Stone and her team, comprising Keya, Jack, and other new recruits, as they embark upon another globe-trotting adventure to stop a crisis situation while continuing to curb chaos and violence in the world.

