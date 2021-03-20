‘Heartland’ is a Canadian family drama series based on the book series of the same name by Lauren Brooke. It revolves around a family that owns a ranch called ‘Heartland’ in Alberta, Canada. The joys and challenges that they go through as family brings them closer. Created by Murray Shostak, the series first premiered on October 14, 2007, on CBC. It is one of the longest-running drama series in Canadian television history.

The show has amassed a massive fan base globally due to its availability on Netflix. The hundredth episode of the series was viewed by around 945,000 people. After having watched fourteen seasons of the family drama, the fans can’t seem to get enough. If you are on the lookout for news about season 15, you are in the right place!

Heartland Season 15 Release Date

‘Heartland’ season 14 released on January 10, 2021, on CBC, and concluded on March 21, 2021. The fourteenth season consists of ten episodes with a running time of about 44 minutes each.

As for the fifteenth season of the series, here is all that we know. An official announcement confirming the renewal or cancellation of season 15 is yet to be made. Going by the show’s steady performance and the strong fanbase, no one would be surprised if it comes back for its fifteenth run. Moreover, the book series that the show is based on comprises 26 books. This means that there is no shortage of source material. The fifteenth installment could derive its storyline from the book series, depending on how much has already been covered.

Since 2007, a new season has been arriving every year, except for seasons 12 and 13, that released in 2019, in January and September, respectively. However, season 14 landed almost 14 months after season 13 finished airing. If we take into consideration the possible delays caused due to the ongoing pandemic, it means that we may only get a new season in 2022. Therefore, if the show is renewed soon and the filming begins by Summer 2021, fans can expect ‘Heartland’ season 15 to release sometime in early 2022.

Heartland Season 15 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the show returns for season 15, most of the principal cast members can be expected to reprise their roles. This includes Amber Marshall (Amy Fleming), Shaun Johnston (Jackson “Jack” Bartlett), Michelle Morgan (Samantha Louise “Lou” Fleming Morris), and Alisha Newton (Georgina “Georgie” Fleming Morris). Ruby and Emmanuella Spencer play Lyndy Marion Borden, and the child actors are likely to return to portray the character. We may also see Greg Lawson and Gabriel Hogan play Clinton “Clint” Riley and Peter Walter Morris, respectively.

One of the mainstays, Graham Wardle (Tyler “Ty” Borden), will not be returning if the series is renewed. Wardle decided to exit the show because he felt it was time to look for fresher professional opportunities. Therefore, his character Ty dies in the early episodes of season 14. Although it has been reported that Chris Potter (Timothy “Tim” Fleming) won’t be returning for season 15, there is no evidence to corroborate the same. Apart from the above-mentioned cast members, we may see some fresh faces if the series is renewed for another round.

Heartland Season 15 Plot: What can it be About?

Throughout season 14, the family is dealing with the aftermath of Ty’s tragic death. Naturally, this causes several complications in the lives of his loved ones, especially Amy, who has to raise Lyndy by herself. Amy is also working with a difficult horse to help out Clint’s friend. Lou realizes something about her relationship with her ex-husband Peter when she comes to know that he will not be attending her upcoming wedding. Georgie dreams of participating in the Olympics as a trick rider.

If the series is given the go-ahead for season 15, we will see how Ty’s death continues to affect the family. We are yet to learn whether things change between Peter and Lou and if Georgie gets selected for the Olympics. In season 14, Amy wants to rebuild the old jumping course where she used to practice with Spartan. The fifteenth season might also shed light on whether her dream materializes or not.

