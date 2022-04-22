Heartstopper Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on the eponymous graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Netflix’s romantic series ‘Heartstopper’ centers around Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, two boys who start to nurture an intricate relationship. Their love for each other gets affected and tested by their homophobic community. The teen show progresses through the turn of events that influences Charlie and Nick’s relationship while the latter questions and explores his sexuality. Created by Alice Oseman, the show originally released in April 2022.

The series received immense acclaim from critics and audiences, who praised the show’s heartwarming narrative, depiction of LGBTQIA+ relationships, compelling performances, and pleasing visuals. Since the first season ends with major developments that set the stage for potential narrative continuation, admirers of the show must be looking forward to the prospects of a sophomore season. Well, let us share the updates you need to know!

Heartstopper Season 2 Release Date

‘Heartstopper’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on April 22, 2022, on Netflix. The first season comprises eight episodes with an approximate runtime of 30 minutes each.

Now, let us dive into the prospects of a second season. Netflix has not yet released a statement regarding the renewal/cancellation of the show. However, creator Alice Oseman expects the show to have multiple seasons, indicating that renewal is indeed a possibility. “I would like there to be [multiple seasons]! But we’re only commissioned for one season for now. If season one does well, hopefully we’ll get more!” Oseman shared about the future of the series. In addition, the creator believes that it needs to be a multi-season project to completely cover the narrative of the four volumes of the graphic novel.

As far as the possibility of more seasons is concerned, Oseman told the press, “It would probably be four seasons to cover the full story. I haven’t done any in-detail planning or anything, but it’s quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it.” Considering the creator’s words, we can believe that Netflix will most likely renew the show if the viewership of the first season meets the streaming giant’s expectations. If renewed soon, we can expect ‘Heartstopper’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 2023.

Heartstopper Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, we can expect Joe Locke and Kit Connor to return for season 2 to portray Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, respectively. William Gao (Tao), Yasmin Finney (Elle), Corinna Brown (Tara), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy), Tobie Donovan (Isaac), Jenny Walser (Tori), and Sebastian Croft (Ben) may join them in the potential season 2. The returning cast may also include Cormac Hyde-Corrin (Harry), Rhea Norwood (Imogen), Fisayo Akinade (Mr. Ajayi), Momo Yeung (Yan Xu), and Olivia Colman (Sarah). We can also expect the introduction of fresh faces to portray new characters if season 2 gets greenlit.

Heartstopper Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of the show ends with Charlie contemplating breaking up with Nick. He misapprehends that he is the reason behind the misfortunes happening to his lover. However, Charlie eventually realizes that he deserves a partner like Nick, and they reaffirm their love for each other. Elsewhere, Nick comes out as bisexual to his mother. He tells Charlie that they can reveal their relationship to people around them. Meanwhile, Charlie and Tao reconcile after a fight, while Tao and Elle share an emotional moment but refrain from revealing their true feelings.

If renewed, we may see the second season depicting the aftermath of Nick’s decision to come out as bisexual. Since the potential season 2 is expected to continue the narrative according to the graphic novel, we may see Charlie and Nick joining their schoolmates on a school trip to Paris. They may reveal their relationship to a broader circle of people as well. Tao and Elle may confront their feelings towards each other and move forward with expressing the same. Tara may adapt to the new reality in front of her upon coming out as a lesbian. In addition, we may see Isaac’s storyline getting prominence as well.

