Heavenly Delusion Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Inspired by the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Masakazu Ishiguro, ‘Heavenly Delusion,’ or ‘Tengoku Daimakyou’ is a mystery science fiction anime. The show follows Maru and Kiruko, two young adults trying to find a place named Heaven. Fifteen years ago, a disaster struck human civilization and pushed it to the brink of extinction. The survivors are now trying to get along, but their lives are threatened by flesh-eating monsters. Meanwhile, a facility at some undisclosed location is raising children isolated from the outside world. But it soon becomes obvious that their world is not as perfect as it is made out to be.

The science-fiction recounts a fascinating story that challenges viewers to rethink their preconceived ideas in each episode and is an exciting watch. So, it is no wonder that anime has become so popular in such a short time span. After the inconclusive ending of season 1, fans are now eager to find answers, so it’s natural that they are wondering when their favorite show will return with more episodes. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

Heavenly Delusion Season 2 Release Date

‘Heavenly Delusion’ season 1 released on April 1, 2023, and concluded a few weeks later on June 24, 2023. The series comprises thirteen episodes, each with a runtime of about twenty-three minutes. Directed by Hirotaka Mori, the anime features talented voice actors such as Sayaka Senbongi, Gen Satou, Misato Mitsuoka, Atsumi Tanezaki, Masako Inobe, Kazuya Nakai, and Satomi Kobashi.

As far as the second season of ‘Heavenly Delusion’ or ‘Tengoku Daimakyou’ is concerned, here’s everything we know so far. Studio Production I.G has not renewed the series for another season as of now. However, there are rumors online that the next installment is already being planned by the creators. ‘Heavenly Delusion’ or ‘Tengoku Daimakyou’ boasts an excellent overall rating of 8.2 on MyAnimeList and has overwhelmingly positive reviews on most online platforms.

The mystery adventure series has garnered a huge global fan-following and has managed to remain relevant despite competing for screen time with popular shows like ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc,’ ‘Oshi No Ko,’ and ‘Hell’s Paradise,’ in the Spring 2023 anime slate. All of these obviously point to the fact that the show has become quite popular, but that is not always enough for quick renewals.

One of the most crucial factors that determine anime renewal is the availability of source material. ‘Heavenly Delusion’ season 1 has covered six out of nine volumes of Masakazu Ishiguro’s ongoing Japanese manga series. This means that the creators do not have enough content to renew the series as of now. Looking at these factors, it won’t be a surprise that the fans now have a multi-year wait for the upcoming installment. Keeping all the aforementioned factors into consideration, ‘Tengoku Daimakyou’ or ‘Heavenly Delusion’ season 2 will premiere sometime in late 2025 or early 2026.

Heavenly Delusion Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 1 finale, Maru saves Kiruko from Robin and makes sure that

she is safe. He then goes on to confess his feelings for her providing her with a reliable shoulder to cry on as she is struggling with an identity crisis. Meanwhile, Mimihime and some of her friends enter the forest to explore the region. Eventually, she and Shiro decide to turn back, but they get injured soon afterward. Just when Tokio is about to get her baby, the director comes and tells the robot to take it away from her.

In season 2, the viewers can finally expect to learn Takahara Academy’s director’s grand plan. Meanwhile, it is still unknown what kind of powers does she possess. Although Mimihime and her friends do go out into the forest, it remains to be seen if they will be able to return back to the facility safely. Even if they do, Takahara Academy is currently under attack from outside forces whose nature is still a mystery. The first installment has certainly left the viewers in the dark, and the next installment is expected to shed more light on all the unanswered questions.

Read More: Heavenly Delusion Season 1 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained