In the second episode of ‘Heels,‘ Ace storms out of the league and gets sloshed at a bar where he has an aggressive outpour. His brother drags him back and begs him to join the league again, ensuring that Ace will have the best scripts and storylines henceforth. Yet, Ace has already started to pull a few strings elsewhere! If you’re curious about the latest episode, you can check out the highlights at the bottom. Now, let us move on to the details for episode 3!

Heels Episode 3 Release Date

‘Heels’ episode 3 will release on August 29, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Starz. The current season has 8 episodes, and each hour-long episode lands on the network on Sundays.

Where to Watch Heels Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Heels’ episode 3 on Starz at the date and time mentioned above. If you miss the television premiere, you can watch it later on Starz’s official website. You can additionally subscribe to Hulu and watch the show here. Live streaming options are currently available on DirecTV. If you own a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, you can include the Starz package to watch the show here.

Heels Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode titled ‘Cheap Heat,’ Jack will bring Ace back into the ring as he is pitted against Bobby Pin. The venue will be packed in every corner, finally giving Jack a reason to believe in DWL and its future prospects. Moreover, he will invite wrestling veteran Ricky Babies to spice up the battle. Here is a promo for the next episode!

Heels Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘Heels’ is titled ‘Dusty Finish.’ Jack has exhausted all his options, and his best chance at fending for his family now happens to be his career as a lawnmower seller. As far as his qualifications are concerned, he is a rookie when it comes to the job. At the DWL, the wrestlers are concerned about the league as well as Jack’s behavior towards them. Similarly, Ace is on the brink of giving up, especially after Bill refuses to pick up his calls.

Ace’s mother tells Crystal to leave the house so that Ace feels the pressure to work hard. Charlie Gully, the owner of FWD, wants to buy out the place where Jack and the DWL train. He seems determined to kill Jack’s massive ego. He wants Willie to be a part of it, but she declines the offer. After Jack learns the same from Willie, he tries to deliver a top-notch performance without Ace, but the crowd is mad at his absence. Ace walks into a sports bar and puts on a show before being dropped home by his brother.

Jack has ruined Ace’s one chance at becoming a star wrestler despite pushing him into the sport when they were young. Meanwhile, Rooster considers switching to FWD if they send an invitation while Apocalypse tries to change his mind. Jack resolves to give Ace the best content and storylines if he comes back to DWL before they both enter the medical room where Big Jim has just welcomed his child into the world. Jack gets back to work while Staci resumes her household chores.

