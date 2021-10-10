Heels Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

Starz’s ‘Heels’ is a television drama that revolves around family feuds and professional wrestlers in a fictional small town named Duffy. Created by Michael Waldron (‘Rick and Morty,’ ‘Loki‘), ‘Heels’ sees two brothers named Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) battling out their personal and professional rivalry in a wrestling ring owned by their late father. ‘Heels’ premiered on August 15, 2021.

The show accurately captures and marries the world of professional wrestling with the pressures of succeeding in a small town. Appreciated by critics for its premise and liked by fans for its wrestling frenzy and tropes of familial duty, ‘Heels’ has all the elements of a classic television drama — loving wives, jealous brothers, bold lovers, corrupt colleagues, and aggressive ambitions. Naturally, fans are curious to know more about the show’s fate. Will there be a season 2? Here’s everything you need to know.

Heels Season 2 Release Date

‘Heels’ season 1 premiered on August 15, 2021 on Starz. The first season consists of seven episodes with a runtime of 57-62 minutes each. The episodes were released on a weekly basis, with the finale airing on October 10, 2021.

So, what’s up with season 2? Here’s what we know. Although ‘Heels’ is enjoying good ratings on Starz, it remains to be seen whether its performance will be enough to warrant a second season. There has been no official announcement regarding the show’s renewal yet. However, the world created by ‘Heels’ is ripe for expansion and the star power of Amell (‘Arrow’) and Ludwig (‘Vikings’) is expected to draw in more viewers. Amell and Ludwig put a seriously insane amount of work into their characters — from bodybuilding to practicing wrestling stunts. “This one was the most strenuous workout regimen ever. Basically, they built an incredible gym for us — they spent a fortune on it,” said Ludwig. It is reasonable to think that such long-term efforts and planning imply that the series that must go beyond one season.

The comments of some of the cast members also make season 2 seem like a very likely possibility. “I fully see this show going beyond just these eight episodes. I think there’s lots of storylines that can expand very far, and become very interesting,” said Kelli Berglund, who plays Crystal. “I will say 100% yes, I would love to come back for a second season.” It seems that if the show does get renewed, we can expect ‘Heels’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Q2 2022. However, we do have to wait for an official renewal announcement, which will hopefully come soon!

Heels Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If season 2 gets the green light, we can expect the original cast to reprise their roles. This includes Stephen Amell (Jack Spade), Alexander Ludwig (Ace Spade), Alison Luff (Staci Spade), Allen Maldonado (Rooster Robbins), Mary McCormack (Willie Day), Kelli Berglund (Crystal Tyler), and Trey Tucker (Bobby Pin). James Harrison (Apocalypse), Chris Bauer (Wild Bill Hancock), Roxton Garcia (Thomas Spade) and Mike O’Malley (Charlie Gully) are also expected to return. David James Elliott may reprise his role as the patriarch Tom Spade in the flashbacks.

Heels Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 sees brothers Jack and Ace Spades playing their roles as the ‘heel’ and the ‘face,’ respectively, in the wrestling ring. However, their scripted wrestling personas bleed into their personal lives and ambitions. While Jack and Ace focus on their rivalry and desire to control their late father’s Duffy Wrestling League (DWL), other wrestlers grow impatient. Larger wrestling organizations start closing in. The DWL features in the ring of the South Georgia State Fair.

If season 2 gets made, it will likely continue to explore Jack and Ace’s conflicting sources of power. The actions of the Florida Wrestling Dystopia (FWD) and the impact of the same on the DWL may act as fodder for another possible plotline. Personal and professional tensions will grow, and new wrestlers might challenge the old. Jack and Ace’s close ones will get trapped in the whirlpool of their rivalry. The brothers may even confront the trauma of their father’s suicide.

