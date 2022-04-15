Heirs to the Land Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Originally titled ‘Los herederos de la tierra,’ ‘Heirs to the Land’ follows Hugo Llor, a young winemaker who harbors dreams of being a shipbuilder. As one of the most respected men in Barcelona – Arnau Estanyol – shows him kindness, Hugo must keep his promise to the Estanyol family. Based on Ildefonso Falcones’ eponymous novel, the historical series serves as a sequel to ‘Cathedral of the Sea.’

The historical show is set in the late 1300s, and the Netflix production does a great job of creating the immersive ambiance of the 14th century. With well-known faces from the Spanish film and TV industry attached to the show, it has drummed up quite an interest among viewers across the globe. So, it is hardly surprising that fans are looking forward to another round soon after the series originally premiered in April 2022. So, will there be a season 2? Here is what we have learned!

Heirs to the Land Season 2 Release Date

‘Heirs to the Land’ season 1 landed on April 15, 2022, on Netflix, with all eight episodes releasing at once. The episodes have a runtime of about 48-57 minutes each.

With regard to the sophomore edition, here is the deal. As of now, no formal statements have been made confirming that the series will continue beyond its inaugural run. Since ‘Cathedral of the Sea’ attracted positive attention from viewers, it is likely that the sequel will get a fair amount of appreciation as well. After all, it is the same creative team that is responsible for both shows. Also, the book ‘Heirs to the Land’ is a widely-sold and popular literary work by Falcones.

However, it is worth noting that the first season ends on a conclusive note, which makes it unlikely that this particular storyline will continue. In fact, ‘Cathedral of the Sea’ aired in 2018, and the narrative continued in the form of ‘Heirs to the Land’ instead of a second installment. Therefore, the same might be the case with the 2022 series. While having said that, we cannot entirely brush off the possibility of the show returning with a round 2. So, if the historical drama is indeed greenlit for another round, we expect ‘Heirs to the Land’ season 2 to release sometime in 2024.

Heirs to the Land Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The first season features Yon González as Hugo Llor and David Solans as a younger Hugo. The cast also includes Elena Rivera (Caterina Llor), Aria Bedmar (Mercé), Mercedes León (Ace Barcha), and Natalia Sánchez (Marta Destorrent).

It is to be seen whether Rodolfo Sancho will return for the potential season 2 given the fate of his onscreen character, Bernat Estanyol. In addition, Aitor Luna and Michelle Jenner may continue to appear as Arnau Estanyol and Mar in flashback sequences. There may be a few new additions to the cast in case the series continues beyond the first season.

Heirs to the Land Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season ends on a bittersweet note after Hugo and his loved ones find some peace after being put through the wringer. Bernat finally learns the truth about Marta and does his best to save young Arnau – his son with Mercé. But as fate would have it, he ends up getting killed when he tries to attack the Destorrents. However, in his will, he leaves behind a little something for everyone he felt responsible for. That is how Hugo is able to buy a vineyard of his own. The first installment comes to a close as Hugo shares memories of Arnau with the young boy named after his grandfather.

If there is a season 2, the show’s narrative may shift its focus to another set of characters in Hugo’s life. Therefore, the potential second installment may revolve around a grown-up Arnau. But all said and done, life is far from easy in Middle Ages Barcelona, so be prepared for more drama and adventures in case the show returns.

