Developed from the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Shimesaba and illustrated by booota, ‘Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou.’ or ‘Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway’ or simply ‘Higehiro’ is a romantic comedy TV anime. The story follows 20-something salaryman Yoshida, who gets rejected by the woman he has been in love with for several years. While returning home drunk, he finds a runaway high school girl sitting under a telephone pole and decides to let her stay with him.

The following day, when he has sobered up, he tells her that she can live with him in exchange for taking care of the household chores. In time, they develop a strong bond based on mutual understanding and care. The anime premiered on April 5, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Hige wo Soru Episode 11 Release Date

‘Hige wo Soru’ episode 11, titled ‘Resolve,’ is set to release on June 14, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Project No.9 (‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’) developed the series, with Dream Shift serving as the producer. Manabu Kamikita helmed the directorial team while Hitomi Mieno led the writing staff. Takayuki Noguchi designed the characters, and Tomoki Kikuya composed the music. DIALOGUE+ sang the opening theme, “Omoide Shiritori,” and Kaori Ishihara sang the ending theme, “Plastic Smile.”

Where to Watch Hige wo Soru Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can catch episodes of ‘Hige wo Soru’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and several of its subsidiaries are set to simulcast the episodes.

Hige wo Soru Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Yoshida tells Hashimoto and Mishima that Sayu is leaving soon, surprising them both. He later has a conversation with Sayu’s brother Issa, who thanks him for taking care of his sister. As Sayu’s day of departure approaches, Yoshida drowns himself in work, and Hashimoto, being his best friend, doesn’t fail to notice this. The anxiety of the impending separation affects Sayu as well. one evening, after dinner, she takes Yoshida to the spot that Asami showed her earlier. As they sit together and stargaze, Sayu thanks him for being there for her and helping her when she needed it most.

At work, Yoshida receives a phone call from Asami telling him that she can’t find Sayu. While taking him home, Hashimoto implores him to recognize what’s truly important to him. Airi eventually finds Sayu near their office. She was apparently there to see where Yoshida works. That night, Yoshida tells Sayu that he will go to Hokkaido with her. In episode 11, Sayu will likely leave for Hokkaido with Yoshida, who might help her with her impending confrontation with her mother.

