Based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Shimesaba and illustrated by booota, ‘Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou.’ or ‘Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway’ or simply ‘Higehiro’ is a romantic comedy TV anime. It can also be categorized as one of the best slice-of-life anime shows to have come out in recent years. The story revolves around a 26-year-old salaryman named Yoshida, who finds Sayu Ogiwara, a runaway high-school girl, sitting under a telephone pole and lets her stay with him under the condition that she will take care of the house chores. He hopes that someday she will be ready to go home, but he decides to protect her to the best of his ability until then. The anime premiered on April 5, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Hige wo Soru Episode 7 Release Date

‘Hige wo Soru’ episode 7, titled ‘Yearning,’ is set to release on May 17, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Project No.9 (‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’) developed the series, with Dream Shift serving as the producer. Manabu Kamikita helmed the directorial team, while Hitomi Mieno led the writing staff. Takayuki Noguchi designed the characters, and Tomoki Kikuya composed the music. DIALOGUE+ sang the opening theme, “Omoide Shiritori,” and Kaori Ishihara sang the ending theme, “Plastic Smile.”

Where to Watch Hige wo Soru Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can catch episodes of ‘Hige wo Soru’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and several of its subsidiaries are set to simulcast the episodes.

Hige wo Soru Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Kyouya recognizes Sayu and threatens to tell Asami the truth about her, forcing her to message Yoshida to inform him that she has invited someone from her work to their home. Kyouya becomes amused after learning about the exact nature of her and Yoshida’s relationship. He tries to force himself on Sayu. She initially fights with all her strength. But believing that if she doesn’t comply, he will tell Asami and report Yoshida to the police, she relents. Just then, Yoshida comes rushing in. After ensuring that Sayu wants him to throw Kyouya out, he does exactly that. Before he leaves, Kyouya mocks Yoshida, claiming that they both committed the same crime by letting Sayu stay without her parents’ consent.

This makes Yoshida furious, as he once again realizes that no man before him showed Sayu even the minimum decency. The following morning, Asami figures out that something is wrong with Sayu, and Kyouya is somehow responsible for it. After finding out what he has done at Yoshida’s apartment, Asami slaps him and forces Kyouya to apologize to Sayu. After Yoshida messages Sayu that he won’t be home that day, Asami decides to stay with the other girl. The two connect, and their friendship becomes stronger. Sayu reveals that she is originally from Hokkaido.

The following evening, Yoshida returns home early with dinner. When Sayu asks if it’s alright if she stays with him a little longer, Yoshida tells her to take as long as she needs. Episode 7 might depict Yoshida’s younger years. Like the previous episode, it might introduce a character, Ao Kanda, Yoshida’s former girlfriend. She might get hired by the same IT company Yoshida works for.

Read More: Anime Like Hige wo Soru