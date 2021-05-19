One of the best slice-of-life anime to have come out in recent years, ‘Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou.’ or ‘Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway’ or simply ‘Higehiro’ tells the story of 26-year-old salaryman Yoshida, who finds Sayu Ogiwara, a runaway high-school girl, sitting under a telephone pole and lets her stay with him under the condition that she will take care of the house chores. In time, a close bond develops between the two. Yoshida hopes that someday Sayu will be ready to return to her home. Until then, he is happy to be her guardian. The anime premiered on April 5, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Hige wo Soru Episode 8 Release Date

‘Hige wo Soru’ episode 8, titled ‘Summer Festival,’ is set to release on May 24, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Project No.9 (‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’) developed the series, with Dream Shift serving as the producer. Manabu Kamikita helmed the directorial team, while Hitomi Mieno led the writing staff. Takayuki Noguchi designed the characters, and Tomoki Kikuya composed the music. DIALOGUE+ sang the opening theme, “Omoide Shiritori,” and Kaori Ishihara sang the ending theme, “Plastic Smile.”

Where to Watch Hige wo Soru Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can catch episodes of ‘Hige wo Soru’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and several of its subsidiaries are set to simulcast the episodes.

Hige wo Soru Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Asami and Sayu spot a car that the former has seen quite a few times before their store. They wonder who is inside the car and what their intentions are as they never come in and buy anything. At Yoshida’s office, Mishima becomes envious that both Airi and Sayu have Yoshida’s phone number, and she doesn’t. She later invites Airi for lunch, during which both women realize that the other knows about Sayu. Mishima directly asks the older woman if she (Airi) is in love with Yoshida. When Airi answers in the positive, Mishima asks if she (Airi) isn’t afraid that Sayu will take Yoshida from her.

The episode denotes the differences between the two women. While Mishima believes in being direct and forward with the object of her affection, Airi is more passive and mature. Later, Mishima confesses her feelings to Yoshida. While he doesn’t say anything in return, they exchange their numbers. Meanwhile, Sayu finds out that the mysterious vehicle belongs to her brother, Kazuto Ogiwara, the CEO and chairperson of Ogiwara Foods Corporation. Although Sayu manages to evade him with Kyouya’s help, she wonders if the decision of when to return to her home is no longer hers to make. In episode 8, Yoshida will likely take Sayu to a summer festival at a nearby Shinto shrine. Sayu might reveal that she never has attended a festival before and truly enjoy her time there.

