Based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Shimesaba and illustrated by booota, ‘Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou.’ or ‘Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway’ or simply ‘Higehiro’ is a romantic comedy TV anime. It is also one of the best slice-of-life anime to have come out in recent years. The story follows a 26-year-old salaryman named Yoshida, who finds runaway high school girl Sayu Ogiwara sitting under a telephone pole. Deeply inebriated at the time, he asks her to come live with him. The following morning, when he has sobered up, he lets Sayu stay with him under the condition that she will take care of house chores.

Yoshida comes to understand that Sayu left her home after something significant happened in her life. He hopes that she will be ready to go home someday. Until then, he asks her to consider his home as her own. The anime premiered on April 5, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Hige wo Soru Episode 9 Release Date

‘Hige wo Soru’ episode 9, titled ‘Past,’ is set to release on May 31, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Project No.9 (‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’) developed the series, with Dream Shift serving as the producer. Manabu Kamikita helmed the directorial team, while Hitomi Mieno led the writing staff. Takayuki Noguchi designed the characters, and Tomoki Kikuya composed the music. DIALOGUE+ sang the opening theme, “Omoide Shiritori,” and Kaori Ishihara sang the ending theme, “Plastic Smile.”

Where to Watch Hige wo Soru Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can catch episodes of ‘Hige wo Soru’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and several of its subsidiaries are set to simulcast the episodes.

Hige wo Soru Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Sayu runs into Mishima while grocery shopping. The latter is there to catch a film. When Mishima learns that Sayu is trying to hide from someone, she takes the girl to a karaoke booth. There, Mishima asks Sayu what she would do about the emotional bond that the younger girl clearly has formed with Yoshida, now that someone has come looking for her. Later, Yoshida shows up, and the way he treats Sayu makes Mishima jealous. After the other two leaves, she begins crying.

Yoshida and Sayu decide to go to the local summer festival. For the outing, Sayu puts on a rented yukata. She and Yoshida enjoy their time at the festival ground. For a moment, Yoshida thinks about Sayu not being part of his life any longer, and it makes him panic. And yet, when Sayu asks if he wants her to go home, he replies that he does. Once again, Sayu realizes what sets Yoshida apart from the other men that she has met since she ran away. The following morning, Kazuto shows up at Yoshida’s doorsteps, intending to take his sister home. In episode 9, Sayu’s life with her family in Hokkaido might be depicted. Her reasons for running away will likely be revealed in the upcoming episode.

