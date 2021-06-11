In ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 2 episode 5, the kids get creative and organize a Quinceañero for Carlos on his birthday. Gina takes the lead and guides the others through the process. But she actively gets involved mainly to distract herself from underlying problems that she is not ready to deal with just yet. To know more about the fifth episode, you can head straight to the recap section. In case you are updated, here is everything you need to know about ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 2 episode 6!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 2 episode 6 will drop on June 18, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The second season has 12 episodes, and each episode is approximately 60 minutes long.

Where to Watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 6?

You can watch ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 2 episode 6 on Disney+ at the above-mentioned date and time, provided you have a subscription. You will also be able to access the episode on Freeform.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

In the sixth episode titled ‘Yes, And…’ North High will attempt to downscale the Wildcats and their talent through a video post that goes viral. As a result, the kids will be depressed and demotivated. To boost their spirits again, Miss Jenn will organize a weekend improv session for the group. Nini will also return to the game with a new song at Salt Lake Slices, inspired by Kourtney’s outlook on life.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode titled ‘The Quinceañero,’ Gina assembles the group in a dusty old barn declaring that they need to host the most exquisite Quinceañero Carlos will have ever experienced. His birthday is coming up in a few days, and he seems oblivious to their plans. Nini and Ricky are in charge of decorations, allowing them to spend more time with each other. Ricky utilizes this opportunity to try and get her on-stage again.

Ricky’s father drives them to the party, where he is delighted to see Miss Jenn. He did not hear from her after Valentine’s Day, and the party seems like the best way to approach her again. Meanwhile, Gina is secretly dealing with repressed emotions that no one has any idea of. As Carlos makes a nervous entry, he is astounded to see all the lights and the spectacular setup they’ve conceived.

Gina presents a heartwarming montage featuring Carlos followed by a beautiful dance performance. Although they don’t see eye to eye in most matters, they both share a dancer’s heart, and that is what matters. E.J. later checks on Gina while Seb pours his heart out to Carlos through a power ballad. Miss Jenn proposes a new plan to convince Nini to participate in the play. In the end, a teary-eyed Gina says that she is going home.

Read More: Shows Like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series