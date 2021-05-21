In the second episode of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 2, the auditions begin. The kids are laying the groundwork for their performances scheduled at the auditorium. There is a new girl, Lily, joining the theater group, and she blows everybody away with her formidable presence and unique persona. However, behind her brilliance, there is a ruthless ego machine waiting to steamroll the others. In case you missed the latest episode, the recap section will get you up to speed with the latest happenings. As we proceed to the next episode, here are all the details for ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 2 episode 3!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 2 episode 3 is scheduled to air on May 28, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The second season comprises 12 episodes, with each one having a runtime of 30 minutes. New episodes release every Friday on the House of Mouse streamer.

Where to Watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 3?

The third episode of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 2 will be available on Disney+ at the aforementioned date and time. Besides streaming it on its home platform, you can also access it on Freeform.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode of the season is titled ‘Valentine’s Day.’ In the next episode, Big Red and Ashlyn will celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together, but as we all know, the “high school musical” experience is never complete without drama. Speaking of which, Kourtney will argue with a co-worker, while Gina will struggle at being single. Ricky and Nini will prepare surprises for each other, but their plans will backfire and end up being a comical series of errors.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode, titled ‘Typecasting,’ marks audition time at East High, and the Wildcats are frantically signing up for auditions. Everyone is hanging out at the cafeteria discussing the hyped event and the respective roles desired by the kids. When a new kid named Lily enters the picture, people are taken aback. Nevertheless, she throws an exceptional performance at the audition, which confirms her spot in the musical.

Meanwhile, Ashlyn sings well, but Ricky’s performance is awful. As the final group of students gathers, Lily begins to act superior because she thinks her previous experience in theater entitles her to behave so. The only person she can relate to is Gina because she has also done theater before. Lily’s pride swiftly gets the better of her, and at one point, she mocks Ashlyn for performing an original.

On the other hand, Ricky’s solo seems self-contained and sub-average. But his kindness stands out when Big Red momentarily stumbles, and he immediately chips in to assist. He also has a strong record for performance abilities which puts him in an advantageous position. A few moments later, Lily disappears from the audition. It is then revealed that she has been pulled out because of her behavior towards Ashlyn. Miss Jenn is there to make sure that no one gets bullied. This riles up Lily as she angrily reaches out to North High.

