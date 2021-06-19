In ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 2 episode 6, North High posts their new promo for Beauty and the Beast that demotivates the Wildcats, especially after it goes viral. To raise their spirits and prepare them for the upcoming musical, Miss Jenn hosts a weekend active intensive. Ricky saves his Sundays for Nini, so the impromptu announcement does not sit well with him. For a detailed take on the previous episode, you can follow the recap section. Now, here’s a quick update on ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 2 episode 7!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 2 episode 7 will release on June 25, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The second season comprises 12 episodes, and each episode is around 60 minutes long.

Where to Watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 7?

Subscribers of Disney+ can watch ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 2 episode 7 exclusively on the streamer at the above-mentioned timeslot. You can additionally access the episode on Freeform.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In the next episode titled ‘The Field Trip,’ the Wildcats will have an exciting face-off with their rival, North High. A key costume piece will go missing in the inventory, and the kids will assume that it is North High trying to sabotage their musical. As a result, they will infiltrate their rival school, which is going to initiate a competitive face-off between the two teams. Meanwhile, Miss Jenn will be challenged by Zack Roy, and Nini will take a significant risk after her recent emotional awakening.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode titled ‘Yes, And…’ Ricky fights internal issues attributed to the fact that he recently moved out of his house into an apartment along with his dad. Moreover, his dad is about to go on his first date with Miss Jenn, which further elevates tension. Meanwhile, North High releases a promo for their rendition of Beauty and the Beast. The video goes viral, and the Wildcats consequently feel downplayed. Miss Jenn gathers the crew for an emergency weekend acting intensive to boost up their spirits.

However, Ricky remains irritated throughout the session because he wanted to spend quality time with Nini, who, on the other hand, has to write a song. She begins to have second thoughts about her dynamic with Ricky. Elsewhere, Gina confesses her feelings for Ricky and is heartbroken when he tells her that he sees her as a friend. She calls up her mother and makes an impulsive decision to go back to Louisiana. But Nini’s sudden realization that her relationship is not benefiting her might change things for her and Ricky.

The thought hits her during an intense conversation with Kourtney, who is reluctant to let things flourish between her and Howie. But she ultimately approaches him, willing to give their chemistry a chance to grow. Nini reflects upon her emotions and understands that she always places more importance on Ricky rather than herself. She realizes how damaging this is for her growth and projects her emotions out on her new song. Kourtney and Carlos record a snippet of Nini performing it and then post it as a retort to North High.

