20 Best Bollywood Movies on Prime Video (March 2025)

Hindi cinema, or Bollywood, has been an integral part of world cinema since its inception, offering a diverse range of stories that go far beyond the common perception of song-and-dance spectacles. While its vibrant musicals remain iconic, Hindi films have also delved into gripping dramas, hard-hitting social commentaries, intense thrillers, and deeply moving character studies. There’s a wealth of cinematic brilliance to explore—stories as rich and profound as those found anywhere in the world. If you’re looking to dive into the best of Hindi cinema, Prime Video hosts an impressive collection of must-watch films. From timeless classics to contemporary gems, we’ve curated a list of the finest Hindi movies available on the platform—films that promise to entertain, challenge, and leave a lasting impact.

20. Hum Tum (2004)

‘Hum Tum’ is a charming exploration of love, timing, and the evolution of relationships. Through a series of chance encounters over the years, two contrasting personalities—Karan (Saif Ali Khan), a flirtatious cartoonist, and Rhea (Rani Mukerji), a strong-willed woman—navigate friendship, misunderstandings, and personal growth. The film beautifully captures how people change with time and how love sometimes needs space to find its perfect moment. Blending humor with heartfelt emotions, it stands out for its modern take on romance, relatable characters, and a breezy narrative that keeps you invested. The animated sequences interwoven with the story add a fresh touch, making it a delightful watch. Give it a watch here.

19. Mast Mein Rehne Ka (2023)

‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’ is a poignant and understated drama that delves into loneliness, unexpected companionship, and the simple joys of life. It follows two seemingly different individuals—an aging man (Jackie Shroff) and a spirited woman (Neena Gupta)—whose lives intertwine in the bustling yet isolating city of Mumbai. Through quiet moments and heartfelt conversations, the film beautifully captures the need for human connection, proving that new beginnings can happen at any stage of life. With its soulful storytelling and nuanced performances, this gem of a film leaves a lingering warmth, celebrating companionship in the most unassuming way. It can be streamed here.

18. Padmaavat (2018)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat‘ is a grand cinematic spectacle that blends history, valor, and unshakable dignity. Based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s eponymous epic poem, the period drama follows the tale of Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone), the noble Rajput queen whose beauty and intelligence captivate Sultan Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), a ruthless ruler-obsessed with possessing her. Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor), her husband and the proud Rajput king, stands as a symbol of honor and resistance. With breathtaking visuals, haunting music, and powerful performances, the film is a testament to sacrifice and unyielding courage, delivering a story that is as emotionally stirring as it is visually mesmerizing. Find it here.

17. I Want to Talk (2024)

‘I Want to Talk’ is a deeply moving real-life story of resilience, fatherhood, and the human spirit in the face of mortality. Arjun Sen (Abhishek Bachchan), an NRI battling a relentless illness, finds himself grappling not only with a terminal diagnosis but also with the emotional distance from his daughter, Reya (Ahilya Bamroo). As he confronts the weight of his fading time, unexpected friendships, societal skepticism, and the complexities of single parenthood shape his journey. What makes Arjun’s story remarkable is not just his defiance of medical odds but his ability to embrace life with humor and courage. Anchored by heartfelt performances and an honest, unsentimental narrative, the film offers a stirring reflection on love, loss, and the power of human connection. This moving tale is available here.

16. Lamhe (1991)

‘Lamhe’ is a bold and unconventional love story that challenged the norms of its time. The film follows Viren (Anil Kapoor), who falls for Pallavi (Sridevi), only to lose her tragically. Years later, fate brings him face-to-face with her daughter, Pooja (also played by Sridevi), who has unknowingly inherited her mother’s charm—and his heart. Yash Chopra crafts a deeply emotional tale of unspoken desires, time, and destiny, exploring love in its most unexpected form. With stunning visuals, a soul-stirring soundtrack, and a mesmerizing double role by Sridevi, ‘Lamhe’ is a timeless romance that remains one of Hindi cinema’s most daring and poignant narratives. Give it a try here.

15. The Mehta Boys (2025)

‘The Mehta Boys’ is an emotionally rich father-son drama that explores grief, generational differences, and the complexities of familial bonds. When Amay Mehta (Avinash Tiwary), a driven but emotionally distant architect, reunites with his estranged father, Shiv (Boman Irani), after his mother’s passing, their already fragile relationship is put to the test. Forced to coexist for 48 hours, their clashing perspectives on life, success, and family lead to moments of humor, tension, and raw confrontation. What begins as a reluctant interaction evolves into a heartfelt journey of understanding as Amay discovers the deeper lessons his father had been trying to teach him all along. Find this deeply emotional film here.

14. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)

‘Talaash: The Answer Lies Within’ is a gripping psychological thriller that seamlessly blends mystery, grief, and the supernatural. Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat (Aamir Khan) is assigned to investigate a high-profile accident, but as he digs deeper, the case leads him into the dark underbelly of Mumbai’s red-light district. Haunted by personal tragedy, Surjan finds himself unraveling secrets that challenge both his logic and emotions. With compelling performances from Rani Mukerji as his grieving wife and Kareena Kapoor as a mysterious woman with answers, the film keeps you on edge with its moody atmosphere and layered storytelling. You can watch it here.

13. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ is a vibrant coming-of-age tale that celebrates love, friendships, and the bittersweet journey of growing up. When the ambitious and free-spirited Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) crosses paths with the shy yet determined Naina (Deepika Padukone) on a trekking trip, their contrasting worldviews spark a bond that lingers over the years. As life takes them in different directions, reunions bring unspoken emotions to the surface, making them question their choices and desires. Stream this wholesome drama here.

12. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001)

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’ is a grand family drama that delves into love, duty, and the ties that bind us together. Yash Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan), a proud and traditional patriarch, disowns his adopted son, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), for choosing love over lineage. Years later, his younger brother, Rohan (Hrithik Roshan), embarks on an emotional journey to reunite the fractured family. With larger-than-life emotions, breathtaking sets, and a timeless soundtrack, the film beautifully captures the essence of familial love—its warmth, its conflicts, and its enduring power. Watch this classic here.

11. Stree (2018)

‘Stree’ is a refreshing blend of horror and comedy that cleverly weaves folklore with social commentary. Set in the small town of Chanderi, it follows Vicky (Rajkummar Rao), a skilled tailor who finds himself caught in the eerie legend of a vengeful female spirit that abducts men at night. As fear grips the town, Vicky and his friends (Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee) team up with a mysterious woman (Shraddha Kapoor) to uncover the truth behind Stree. With witty humor, spine-chilling moments, and a sharp feminist subtext, the film delivers thrills while questioning age-old gender dynamics. Its unpredictable climax keeps the mystery alive, making it one of the most unique horror comedies in Indian cinema. It is available here.

10. October (2018)

‘October’ is a deeply moving meditation on love, loss, and human connection, told with quiet sensitivity. Dan (Varun Dhawan), a hotel management trainee, is aimless and indifferent to life until a tragic accident leaves his colleague Shiuli (Banita Sandhu) in a coma. What begins as a casual curiosity soon turns into an unspoken devotion, as Dan finds himself inexplicably drawn to her struggle, changing him in ways he never imagined. Shoojit Sircar crafts a film that defies conventional romance, instead exploring the beauty of care, the weight of silence, and the quiet transformation of a soul. Find this movie here.

9. Raazi (2018)

‘Raazi’ is a gripping espionage thriller that masterfully blends patriotism with human emotion. Inspired by a true story, it follows Sehmat (Alia Bhatt), a young Kashmiri woman who is thrust into the world of espionage when she is married into a high-ranking Pakistani military family. As an undercover Indian spy, she navigates a delicate web of lies, loyalty, and duty, all while grappling with her own conscience. Meghna Gulzar’s meticulous direction ensures a tense yet intimate portrayal of sacrifice, where war is not just about borders but also about personal losses. This compelling drama is here.

8. Kapoor & Sons (2016)

‘Kapoor & Sons’ is a beautifully layered family drama that captures the messy, bittersweet realities of relationships. When estranged brothers Rahul (Fawad Khan) and Arjun (Sidharth Malhotra) return home to their dysfunctional family, unresolved tensions, buried secrets, and long-held grievances come to the surface. Their parents (Rajat Kapoor and Ratna Pathak Shah) struggle with their failing marriage, while their eccentric grandfather (Rishi Kapoor) becomes the glue holding them together. At its heart, the film isn’t just about family reunions but about acceptance, love, and the imperfections that make us human. You can stream it right here.

7. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ is an emotional rollercoaster that blends romance, comedy, and heartbreak into an unforgettable experience. Naina (Preity Zinta), a serious and guarded woman, finds her life unexpectedly brightened by Aman (Shah Rukh Khan), a charming and carefree man who teaches her to embrace happiness. As she slowly falls for him, she remains unaware of a secret he hides—one that changes the course of their lives. With Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) completing this love triangle, the film explores love in its purest, most selfless form. Featuring an iconic soundtrack, heartfelt performances, and a deeply moving story, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ remains a tearjerker that celebrates life, love, and the importance of living in the moment. Check it out here.

6. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

‘Dil Chahta Hai’ redefined coming-of-age cinema in Bollywood with its fresh take on friendship, love, and personal growth. It follows three inseparable friends—Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan), and Sid (Akshaye Khanna)—as they navigate the transition from carefree youth to the complexities of adulthood. Their bond is tested by differing views on love and responsibility, leading to conflicts that shape their journeys. Farhan Akhtar’s debut film is a masterclass in storytelling, blending humor, heartache, and nostalgia with a modern sensibility. You can stream it here.

5. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ is the ultimate Bollywood love story, blending romance, tradition, and youthful rebellion into an iconic cinematic experience. Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) meet during a European trip and fall in love, but their journey is far from easy—Simran’s strict father has already arranged her marriage. What follows is Raj’s heartfelt attempt to win over her family, proving that love can coexist with tradition. Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut redefined romance in Indian cinema with memorable dialogues, a legendary soundtrack, and an evergreen charm. Watch this iconic movie here.

4. Chak De! India (2007)

‘Chak De! India’ is an inspiring sports drama that goes beyond the game to tell a story of redemption, perseverance, and unity. Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), a former hockey player disgraced by allegations of betrayal, finds a shot at redemption by coaching the Indian women’s hockey team. Faced with internal conflicts, societal bias, and personal struggles, the team must rise against all odds to prove themselves on the global stage. ‘Chak De! India’ remains a masterclass in storytelling and one of Bollywood’s finest underdog tales. This inspiring movie can be streamed here.

3. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ is a heartwarming dramedy that blends humor with deep emotional resonance. It follows Munna (Sanjay Dutt), a lovable goon who pretends to be a doctor to make his parents proud. When his deception is exposed, he takes on the challenge of earning an actual medical degree—using empathy, kindness, and unconventional methods that clash with the rigid system. Rajkumar Hirani’s debut film delivers laugh-out-loud moments, unforgettable characters, and a touching message about humanity in healthcare. With Arshad Warsi’s iconic Circuit adding to the charm, ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ is an endearing classic that continues to warm hearts. This charming movie can be found here.

2. Tumbbad (2018)

‘Tumbbad’ is a visually stunning and hauntingly atmospheric film that redefines Indian horror with its rich mythology and spine-chilling storytelling. Set in a rain-drenched village, the film follows Vinayak (Sohum Shah), a man obsessed with unearthing a hidden ancestral treasure, only to find himself entangled in an ancient curse. With breathtaking cinematography, an eerie sound design, and a deeply philosophical exploration of greed, ‘Tumbbad’ is an unforgettable cinematic experience. Blending folklore with psychological horror, it stands as a rare Indian film that pushes the boundaries of its genre. Watch this compelling movie here.

1. Sardar Udham (2021)

‘Sardar Udham’ is a hauntingly powerful true story that immerses you in the depths of history and sacrifice. Directed with meticulous precision by Shoojit Sircar, the film chronicles the life of Udham Singh (Vicky Kaushal), the revolutionary who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. However, this is not a conventional patriotic drama; it unfolds like a slow-burning revelation, stripping away the romanticism of rebellion to reveal its pain, rage, and humanity. Kaushal delivers the performance of a lifetime, portraying Singh’s quiet resilience with soul-stirring intensity. Few films capture history with such raw emotional weight – this is a triumph that lingers long after the credits roll. Witness this moving drama here.

