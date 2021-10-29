His Dark Materials Season 3 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Multiverses, an oppressive theocratic authority, a steampunk ambiance, a perfect blend of natural science and mystical allure – ‘His Dark Materials’ seemingly has it all, and more. Jack Thorne develops the small-screen adaptation of celebrated child novelist Philip Pullman’s vastly popular trilogy of the same name in this BBC-HBO fantasy drama show. The series follows the journey of Lyra, who lives in a world governed by the Magisterium, a quasi-religious organization that does not let conflicting voices come out. She teams up with Will to unravel the secrets of the multiverse. Central to the story is the mysterious particle named Dust, which parallels the “dark matter” of astrophysics.

Following its November 2019 premiere, the fan-favorite series has spawned two seasons, chronicling the trilogy’s first two books. A star-studded cast ensemble with the highlights of James McAvoy, Andrew Scott, Dafne Keen, and Ruth Wilson brings the wonderous adaptation to life. The series garnered praise from critics on account of its exceptional performances and impeccable production quality. However, it has been a while following the finale of the sophomore season, and you must be getting impatient to see the future course of the magical journey. In that case, let us tell you what we know.

His Dark Materials Season 3 Release Date

‘His Dark Materials’ season 2 premiered on November 16, 2020, on HBO, with the season finale being aired on December 28, 2020. UK audiences were lucky enough to experience the second season eight days earlier than their US counterparts. It premiered in the territory on BBC One on November 8, 2020, and finished airing on December 20, 2020. The second season packs seven episodes with runtimes ranging between 45 and 55 minutes per episode.

Let us now divulge all the information we gathered about the third season. Two days after the premiere of the second season’s finale in the UK, BBC and HBO renewed the show for a third and final season. Ben Irving, the Drama Commissioning Editor for BBC, and Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, intimated the bittersweet news to the fans. All good things must come to an end, and following the tripartite structure of the original material, the creators and producers found no need to stretch the story to a mush.

However, while Pullman is working on the last book of the companion trilogy, ‘The Book of Dust,’ fans will hopefully see more of the magical multiverse. Production for the season was slated to commence in Cardiff in early 2021, but the schedule was a bit delayed amidst the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. However, filming finally started on May 24, 2021, and is on its way to a presumable wrap-up, as is revealed from an Instagram story shared by series co-star Jamie Ward. While the story has naturally disappeared, the actor has shared some exciting BTS photos from the final round of filming. The series expends a lot of energy on special effects and dubbing, and thus, we expect ‘His Dark Materials’ season 3 to premiere sometime in autumn 2022.

His Dark Materials Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

All of the central cast members are about to return to set for a third and final hall, and there will be some changes. Dafne Keen will take up the central role of Lyra Belacqua, alongside Ruth Wilson, who will essay the character of Marisa Coulter, and Will Keen, who will act as Father Hugh MacPhail. James McAvoy is reinstated as the primary cast member as Lord Asriel Belacqua, Lyra’s father. Among other prominent cast members, we will see Ruta Gedmintas (Serafina Pekkala), Amir Wilson (Will Parry), Jade Anouka (Ruta Skadi), and Simone Kirby (Dr. Mary Malone).

The voice cast includes Helen McCrory (Stelmaria, Asriel’s daemon), Kit Connor (Pantalaimon, Lyra’s daemon), David Suchet (Kaisa), Joe Tandberg (Iorek Byrnison), Sope Dirisu (Sergi, Ruta Skadi’s daemon), and newcomer Chipo Chung (Xaphania). Among the new cast members featured in the upcoming season, we will see Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Commander Ogunwe), Jamie Ward (Father Gomez), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Balthamos), Simon Harrison (Baruch), and Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe (Ama). In other roles, we will see Sian Clifford and Jonathan Aris.

His Dark Materials Season 3 Plot: What is it About?

The second season’s finale is explosive, following the nature of the show. Lyra, Will, and the witches continue their journey, led by Serafina. Ruta Skadi comes to know of an imminent war from creatures called cliff-ghasts. Elsewhere in Cittàgazze, Mrs. Coulter tortures witch Lena Feldt until she gives away the location of Lyra. In the big revelation, we come to realize the instrumental role of Lyra in the unfolding drama. Lyra would be the second Eve ushering in the second Fall of Man.

While Parry escapes the horde of Magisterium soldiers, Lee is not so lucky. He invokes Serafina as a last resort, but when Serafina appears, it is s bit too late. Lee dies in the scene, while Parry is soon to follow. But before death, Parry communicates with Will and instructs him to follow the angels to Asriel. A war is brewing, and the angels want Lord Asriel by their sides. Mrs. Coulter abducts Lyra. Roger and Lyra communicate through visions, while Will is at a loss.

The third season will be based on the third book of the series, named ‘The Amber Spyglass.’ The series primarily follows the structure of the original material. Thus, the story will begin right in the aftermath of the second season’s cliffhang finale. Lyra will still be in the custody of Magisterium agent, Mrs. Coulter. On the other hand, Will has to play an instrumental role as the bearer of the Subtle Knife, as per the death wish of Parry. In his journey, he will indeed meet two angels, Balthamos and Baruch, and they will urge him to take him to Lord Asriel in the bleak world.

However, Will will prioritize saving Lyra over becoming the fabled knife bearer. Mrs. Coulter will be hellbent on eliminating Lyra, who, for her, is a symbol of mortal sin and heresy, much like the original Eve. However, you will be relieved to know that Will and his motley team will rescue Lyra from her vile mother’s clutches. The unfolding drama of the season will reach a boiling point, and you should brace yourself for an epic finale.

