‘Hit & Run’ is a thriller series that follows Segev Azulai, an Israeli tour guide whose life is thrown into limbo when his wife is killed in a brutal hit-and-run accident. On the hunt for the men responsible for her death, the grieving husband embarks on a journey that uncoils into a vast plot going deep into the heart of the geopolitical relations between America and Israel.

International espionage abounds, and Segev’s own murky past begins to come to the surface as he delves deeper into the conspiracy. Season 1 of the action-drama series ends in a nail-biter, with our central hero in a very precarious position. If you’re one of the many fans of the show who can’t wait for a follow-up season, we’ve got news for you! Here’s everything we know about ‘Hit & Run’ season 2.

Hit & Run Season 2 Release Date

‘Hit & Run’ season 1 premiered on August 6, 2021, on Netflix. The first season consists of 9 episodes with a run time between 40 and 55 minutes per episode.

As far as season 2 is concerned, the streaming giant has yet to officially announce its renewal. However, fans will be happy to hear that production is scheduled to begin in October 2021. In an interview in the days leading up to the season 1 premiere, co-creator and co-writer of the show Lior Raz stated that they expect to start filming the new season in October. Raz also essays the lead character Segev on the show. The show’s production is a relatively big-budget affair that takes place across America and Israel.

Filming for season 1 was marred with delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in an especially long production period. However, considering where the first season closes, the story is very much in the stages of picking up momentum. Furthermore, it is likely that parts of season 2 have already been filmed during the season 1 production. This could result in an even earlier season 2 release. Discounting the pandemic delays, but taking into consideration the obvious complexity of making a show of this scale, we expect ‘Hit & Run’ season 2 to come out sometime in mid-2022.

Additionally, fans can be hopeful of getting multiple seasons of the show, not just because of its deep plot but also because ‘Hit & Run’ is billed as Netflix’s first original Israeli production and will therefore get significant support from the streaming giant.

Hit & Run Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast is led by Lior Raz, who essays the character of the unstoppable Segev Azulai. Kaelen Ohm steps into the role of his wife Danielle Wexler (aka Sophie Dreyer), who gets killed in a car accident. Segev’s cousin, who is in the Israeli police force, is Tali Shapira (Moran Rosenblatt), an old friend and accomplice Ron Harel (Gal Toren), and their journalist friend Naomi Hicks (Sanaa Lathan) help Segev on his mission to uncover the truth.

Danielle’s father, Martin Wexler, eventually turns out to be her CIA handler Reese Wakefield (Gregg Henry). Tamir Edri (Igal Naor) is a Mossad Agent, while Detective Ellis (Kevin Mambo) is the American detective who is on Segev’s trail. We can expect most of the cast members to reprise their roles in the upcoming season. Despite the characters of Danielle and Ron being dead, we cannot discount their appearance in season 2 as the layered show often hinges on flashbacks.

Hit & Run Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 closes with Segev in possession of the all-important diary in which Danielle had noted incriminating Israeli state secrets. However, in the season’s closing scenes, our hero is informed that his ex-wife has been killed and his daughter Ella kidnapped. Therefore, a lot hinges on the upcoming season.

Season 2 will likely open with Segev finding a way to rescue his daughter as she has always been his foremost priority. Getting out of America while being a wanted criminal will prove to be a daunting task, and he will likely use the diary in his possession as a bargaining chip. However, that might not be enough to appease the dangerous Mossad that seems to be after him and his family.

In the upcoming season, we will also learn about the overarching conspiracy hinted at in the first installment. The American President’s son-in-law seems to be leaking state secrets, and the Israeli intelligence agency has been caught spying on the White House. We will likely get more details about both these plot points, and it looks like Segev’s problems will only get bigger in the foreseeable future.

