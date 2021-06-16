‘Holey Moley’ season 3 returns on television as ‘Holey Moley 3D in 2D’ which will follow its existing format of featuring eight contestants competing with each other over a challenging miniature golf obstacle course. To win the whopping cash prize of $250,000 and other hyped merchandise exclusive to ‘Holey Moley,’ the contestants have to cross legendary obstacles such as Corn Hole, Ho ho Hole, Agony of Defeat, and many more. To know what the new season is all about, here are the details for ‘Holey Moley’ season 3 episode 1!

Holey Moley Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Holey Moley’ season 3 episode 1 will release on June 17, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. It follows a weekly-release format and airs a new episode every Tuesday.

Where to Watch Holey Moley Season 3 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch the premiere of ‘Holey Moley’ season 3 episode 1 on ABC by tuning in to the network at the above-mentioned time. You can also stream the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. Cord-cutters can live-stream the show on DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. You can also watch the already released episodes on Hulu with a subscription. ‘Holey Moley’ is also available as a VOD service on Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

Holey Moley Season 3 Episode 1 Spoilers

The season 3 premiere of ‘Holey Moley’ is titled ‘That’s One for the Scrapbooks!’ Stephen Curry, adored by audiences who share his passion for mini-golf, will return as the host in the new season. We can also expect to have commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore as our guide to the game where contestants face the physical equivalent of hell. The first episode will feature a new bunch of contestants busting their way through different challenges such as Corn Hole, Agony of Defeat, Ho Ho Hole, and many others. The one who survives all the obstacles or “holes” will receive the “Holey Moley” plaid jacket and golden putter before returning to the course in the season finale, their only chance to bag the $250,000 prize.

If you want us to jog your memory, here is a list of all the major holes and the respective changes that will be made to these familiar manifestations of bittersweet entertainment. First up is the Agony of Defeat, which will include a ski-jump level leading to a body of water. The next one is the Turfing USA, where the golfers will putt their balls across a massive wave to evade a sand trap. They will subsequently be required to climb on a surfboard and surf their way across an underwater track. One of the most iconic holes, the Ho Ho Hole, is “Santa’s sleigh” themed. The players will wait at the other corner and slide down the North Pole. Another entertaining concept is the Corn Hole, where the golfers will try to save themselves from popcorn shooting out of it. In case someone gets knocked out, they’ll fall headfirst into a big bowl of kernels.

