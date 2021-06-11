Season 2 of ‘Home Before Dark’ opens many months after the events of the season 1 finale. We see Hilde still obsessed with the missing boy, Richie, whilst the rest of the town once again tries to move on from the decades-old case. In season 2 episode 1, Hilde is intrigued by another developing mystery involving a shady organization that is tormenting one of the town’s residents to give up their family property. Like in season 1, her claims are largely brushed away by the town’s adults until dead birds start falling from the sky! Left at this dramatic cliffhanger, we’re here to tell you all we know about ‘Home Before Dark’ season 2 episode 2.

Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Home Before Dark’ season 2 episode 2 is set to release on June 18, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. New episodes will subsequently be released every Friday till the season finale on August 13, 2021. In total, season 2 has approximately 10 hour-long episodes.

Where to Stream Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

The show is an Apple original production and is therefore available exclusively on their streaming platform, Apple TV+. New episodes of ‘Home Before Dark’ season 2, as well as season 1 in its entirety, can be streamed through the Apple platform, provided you have a membership. The streaming service also offers a week-long free trial.

Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

‘Home Before Dark’ season 2 episode 2 is titled ‘I Believe You’ and promises to continue Hilde’s dogged investigation into Richie’s whereabouts as well as the organization tormenting Sheriff Johnson’s father. The dead birds falling from the sky, as well as the mysterious mansion next to the Johnson property, are likely to be the young reporter’s focus in the upcoming episode. Though hoping for answers is too optimistic, in the upcoming episode, we will likely get to learn more about how the two mysteries could be connected.

Additionally, we will see more of Hilde’s grandfather’s mysterious diary being explored, which will most likely contain important clues about the town’s past. With Hilde’s mother Bridget also now attempting to track down the mysterious organization, we will very soon get to learn more about it and its yet unknown motivations.

Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

Season 2 episode 1 opens a year after Hilde has helped prove that the Mayor’s son Richie was not murdered by Sam many years ago. However, with Richie’s whereabouts still unknown, she is unable to let go of the case. Despite both her parents telling her to move on, their daughter is adamant about tracking down the person who organized Richie’s kidnapping.

Hilde’s attention is finally diverted from the old case when she starts noticing strange phenomena around town, including flashes of light and explosions at night. Though these are partly explained by the exploding transformer on the Johnson property, they are largely attributed to a mysterious organization that is tormenting the Johnsons. The episode ends in a cliffhanger where we catch a glimpse of Hilde’s grandfather’s hidden diary that undoubtedly holds some important clues, after which Hilde and her friends emerge outside to see the ground littered with dead birds.

