‘Home Before Dark’ season 2 continues the ace detective Hilde’s investigation into the mysterious incidents in the small town of Erie Harbor. With the case from season 1 growing cold again, the young sleuth is intrigued by the appearance of dead birds, and subsequently dead fish in the town, which is accompanied by power outages. With the mysterious events getting more intense and widespread in episode 2, let’s see what we can expect from the show’s upcoming episode that will hopefully answer some burning questions. Here is everything we know about ‘Home Before Dark’ season 2 episode 3.

Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Home Before Dark’ season 2 episode 3 is set to release on June 25, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. New episodes of the show are released every Friday, with the season finale scheduled for August 13, 2021. In total, season 2 has 10 approximately hour-long episodes.

Where to Stream Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

The mystery series is an original Apple production and is therefore available exclusively on their streaming platform, Apple TV+. New episodes of ‘Home Before Dark’ season 2, as well as season 1 in its entirety, can be streamed through the Apple platform, which also offers a free 1-week trial.

Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

‘Home Before Dark’ season 2 episode 3 is titled ‘Fighting His Ghost.’ The episode can go in one of many different ways as the dead fish have left Hilde stumped, while the abandoned Watt Management building has left her parents wondering what to do next in their search for the mysterious organization. We will, however, be sure to see both Hilde and her parents push forward with their investigations. Hilde will also most likely finally get some information about Watt Management from her father.

One significant event that we will possibly see in episode 3 will be Hilde publishing her journalistic reports on the dead birds and fish, which she wasn’t able to do earlier due to the town’s power outage. This is likely to cause at least some discomfort amongst the town residents who are trying to ignore the incident and might lead to some clues as to what’s going on. The other important question that we can look forward to being answered concerns Hilde’s mysterious stalker, whose face we finally see in episode 2.

It is also only a matter of time before Hilde’s current investigation intersects with the disappearance of Richie Fife from season 1. With the person responsible for the kidnapping allegedly staying in Portland, and the mysterious organization Watt Management also located somewhere outside Erie Harbour, the scope of the child reporter’s mystery has now significantly expanded and extends way outside the small town. We will most likely see Hilde begin to connect the dots between the occurrences within the town with those outside Erie Harbor.

Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2 sees Hilde mystified about why no one in town is talking about the dead birds falling from the sky. She subsequently enlists the help of the town’s eccentric bird specialist who leads her to a swamp where they discover dozens of dead fish floating in the murky water. Hilde also catches a glimpse of a bearded man who seems to be following her. Hence, Hilde’s earlier suspicion of being followed is proved right.

We also see Matt and Bridget draw a blank when they discover that the Watt Management building that they track down is deserted save for a dusty red phone. Matt informs Hilde that he has managed to get his hands on some of the organization’s financial statements but refuses to share any additional details with her.

