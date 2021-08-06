The explosive finale of season 2 is fast approaching, and clues from Hilde Lisko’s investigation of Strata Tech are swiftly falling into place. A tragic death and an explosive discovery in episode 9 have set the stage for a truly spectacular season-ender, and we can’t wait to see how it all turns out. If you’re as excited as us about the mysteries of Erie Harbor, then you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything we know about ‘Home Before Dark’ season 2 episode 10.

Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Home Before Dark’ season 2 episode 10, the season finale, is set to premiere on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. In all, season 2 contains 10 episodes of approximately 45 minutes each.

Where to Stream Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 10 Online?

‘Home Before Dark’ is an Apple production, and therefore, season 2 episode 10 will stream exclusively on the streaming platform — Apple TV+. All released episodes of season 2, as well as season 1 in its entirety, can be streamed through the platform. Apple TV+ also offers a 1-week free trial which can be used to check out the show.

Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

There is a lot that the season 2 finale will unpack. Season 2 episode 10 is titled ‘The Smoking Gun,’ which very likely points to more damning evidence against the ominous Strata Tech that will undoubtedly be uncovered in the upcoming episode. The new evidence could very well be related to the recent discovery of the long-missing Richie Fife, who likely holds a lot of information about the large corporation’s shadowy activities. The episode will also likely begin with an emotional reunion between Matt and Richie, who haven’t seen each other since the latter was kidnapped decades ago.

Finally, the season finale will almost certainly feature the big faceoff between Strata Tech and the Lisko family. Following his father’s death, Matt joins Hilde’s single-minded mission of uncovering the ominous corporation’s misdeeds. The head of Strata Tech has also begun to pull powerful strings to silence the dissidents. The residents of Erie Harbor, notorious for turning a blind eye to criminal activities, will have to finally pick a side between the corporation that has poisoned their fellow citizens and the “family from New York” that’s rocking the boat (the Liskos).

Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

Episode 9 sees Hilde’s efforts to publish Strata Tech’s secrets beaten down by a legal injunction from the corporation’s lawyers. To add to her woes, her grandfather passes away, which stirs Matt into action. Blaming Strata Tech for his father’s death, Hilde’s father launches his own investigation into the company and manages to track down a potential eyewitness (Arthur Conway) for the case. Izzy also comes to her sister’s assistance and stages a school walkout to draw attention to Strata Tech’s heavy-handed measures against her sister.

Sheriff Trip finally uncovers her supervisor’s corruption and gets rid of him, much to the relief of the police department. The frantic episode ends with the explosive revelation that Richie Fife, whose kidnapping season 1 centers on, is still alive and living in Canada.

