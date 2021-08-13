Created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik, ‘Home Before Dark’ on Apple TV+ follows the intrepid young reporter Hilde Lisko as she delves into the mysteries of her hometown of Erie Harbor. Helped along by her friends and journalist father, the dogged investigator manages to uncover secrets that many adults before her have failed to find. Hilde seems to be especially good at cracking cases that have gone cold, and season 2 finds her up against a corporation that has long been a beneficiary of her hometown.

The season ends with some big revelations that fans have been waiting for since the conclusion of season 1. Though most of the mystery seems neatly tied up, our young reporter finds herself on the edges of a new, sinister case in the closing scenes of season 2. If you’re wondering whether we’ll ever get to find out what the new mystery is, then you’re in the right place. Here’s everything we know about ‘Home Before Dark’ season 3.

Home Before Dark Season 3 Release Date

‘Home Before Dark’ season 2 premiered on June 11, 2021, on Apple TV+ and concluded on August 13, 2021. In total, the second season consists of 10 episodes with a run time of 41–57 minutes each.

As far as season 3 is concerned, there have been no official announcements regarding the show’s renewal as of yet. Season 2 was greenlit even before season 1 premiered, which means that Apple and the show’s creators undoubtedly have a well-thought-out plan for the show’s future. Considering season 2 has done well with audiences and garnered good reviews, we expect season 3 to be greenlit soon. Another factor that supports the show’s renewal for season 3 (and possibly more seasons in the future) is that there is still a lot of source material from which the story can draw inspiration.

The real-life reporter that the character of Hilde Lisko is based on has reported on multiple cases that could make potential plot points. Furthermore, the second season ends with the introduction of a new mystery, and Hilde and her gang are primed to take on a new case. Therefore, all fingers point to the potential season 3 hitting our screens sometime in the future. If it is greenlit soon and production proceeds smoothly, we expect ‘Home Before Dark’ season 3 to release sometime in mid-2022.

Home Before Dark Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

Hilde (Brooklynn Prince) will return in the potential season 3, as will her family members Matt (Jim Sturgess), Bridget (Abby Miller), Izzy (Kylie Rogers), and Ginny (Mila Morgan). Other supporting characters like Frank Junior (Michael Weston), Principal Kim (Joelle Carter), Sheriff Trip Johnson (Aziza Scott), Donny (Jibrail Nantambu), and Spoon (Deric McCabe) will most likely continue to play important roles in Hilde’s next adventure.

The characters of Izzy’s boyfriend Ethan (Rio Mangini) and Matt’s father, Sylvestor Lisko (Reed Birney), might not return in a potential season 3, though this remains to be confirmed. There will also likely be new additions to the cast if and when season 3 goes into production.

Home Before Dark Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 follows Hilde as she takes on the giant corporation called Strata Tech that has long been entrenched in Erie Harbor. Largely seen as a town beneficiary, the corporation is revealed to be secretly polluting the town and harming its residents. As Hilde embarks on her investigation, she begins to uncover many of the atrocities that Strata Tech has committed over the years. Her grandfather, Sylvester, also becomes a victim of the company’s unethical practices, driving Hilde and her family even further in the search for justice.

The second season ends with the Lisko family finally bringing the town together against Strata Tech’s vainglorious boss, who is subsequently arrested. In the season’s closing scene, Hilde and her friends land up at an active crime scene, where the young reporter is shocked to find her diary marked as a piece of evidence in the new case.

In the potential season 3, we expect Hilde to delve quickly into the homicide that seems to have just occurred in her small town. The fact that her diary is counted as a piece of evidence means that she will find herself in the thick of things sooner than she knows it. However, since it is a homicide case, it will probably lead the adults to hold back much of the case’s details from the young reporter, making her investigation all the more intriguing. If renewed, the third season will definitely see Hilde and her crew, having now acquired a police scanner, raise their journalistic game even further.

