Home Economics Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

Thankfully enough, ABC has decided to bring back ‘Home Economics’ for a sophomore season. Developed by John Aboud and Michael Colton, and loosely based on Colton’s life, the roving dark comedy television series revolves around the distinctive family of the Hayworth’s. The bitterly amusing story revolves around three contrasting siblings from the family, one of whom belongs to the top one percent, a struggling middle-class writer, and another who hardly makes ends meet. Following the cliffhanger finale, where the members of the Hayworth family come at confrontational proximity to each other, things get tense. You must be waiting to catch up the sophomore season with bated breath. In that case, let us spill all the beans on what’s in store for the upcoming season 2, episode 1 of ‘Home Economics.’

Home Economics Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Home Economics’ season 2 episode 1 will premiere on September 22, 2021, at 9.30/8.30c, on ABC. New episodes with runtimes ranging between 20 and 21 minutes per episode are released weekly on Wednesdays.

Where To Stream Home Economics Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

The episode will be available for streaming on Hulu following its television premiere, but you may need a subscription. Additionally, you may catch the season on live tv services such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, and Apple TV. Moreover, the new episodes will also be available in the video-on-demand format on iTunes, Google Play TV, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum TV, and Vudu.

Home Economics Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

The series will pick the story up from the previous season’s cliffhanger. Hopefully, we shall get a fair idea about how Tom’s relationship with the rest of the family pans out after the revelation. Although Muriel and Marshall are excited about the book and want to see their portrayals, Denise is seemingly not happy after finding out Marina divulged about their “normal club” to Tom. With this turn, the situation will only worsen among the family members, but we see a ray of hope since Tom will perhaps get a chance to publish his book after all.

Denise is attracted to Emily as well. We may see something developing between the two characters in the upcoming season, presuming the relationship between Connor and Emily will not return to its previous state. The episode will chronicle Connor inviting the gang over for a San Francisco 49ers game. At the same time, Connor will try to close a business deal, while Tom will get to show his impeccable football skills. In another story arc, Denise tries to help Sarah realize just how much Shamiah is interested in cheerleading.

Home Economics Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

Thanks to a brilliant cast ensemble, the show attains its full potential, and all of them will reprise their roles in the coming season. In the core cast ensemble, we shall see Topher Grace (Tom, budding author), Karla Souza (Marina, Tom’s wife), Caitlin McGee (Sarah, social worker), Sasheer Zamata (Denise, Sarah’s wife), and Jimmy Tatro (Connor, the tycoon).

In various other roles, we shall see Justine Lupe (Emily), Jordin Curet (Shamiah), Nora Dunn (Muriel), and Phil Reeves (Marshall). Nicole Byer plays the role of Tom’s editor Amanda, and she will come to play a prominent role in the coming season. On the other hand, we have a few surprise guest appearances, as ‘The Wonder Years’ famed Danica McKellar will appear in a cameo role to promote the revamped version of the popular show.

