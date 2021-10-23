Home Economics Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

In the fifth episode of ‘Home Economics’ season 2, Tom spots his brother kissing someone familiar, which momentarily baffles him. Later, he realizes that she is Connor’s girlfriend with whom he has a traumatic past. Denise and Marina, on the other hand, challenge each other during game night. As the night gets intense, Tom discovers a shocking truth. If you haven’t watched the episode, we’d like to update you with the latest happenings. You can take a look at the recap for the same. Now, here’s all that we have surmised about ‘Home Economics’ season 2 episode 6!

Home Economics Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Home Economics’ season 2 episode 6 will premiere on October 27, 2021, at 9:30 pm ET on ABC. New episodes with runtimes ranging between 20 and 21 minutes per episode are released weekly on Wednesdays.

Where To Stream Home Economics Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Home Economics’ season 2 episode 6 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned date and time. In case you miss the television broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming on ABC’s official website and ABC app. Following its television premiere, you can also catch the episode on Hulu with an active subscription.

Additionally, you may catch the second season of ‘Home Economics’ on live TV services such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Apple TV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV. Moreover, the new episodes will also be available in the video-on-demand format on iTunes, Google Play TV, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum TV, and Vudu.

Home Economics Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

The sixth episode, titled ‘Box of King-Size Candy Bars, $48.99,’ will be a Halloween-themed delight. It will showcase the Hayworths preparing for a local neighborhood trick or treat, but they will be confused about which area to pick. They want the venue to be the spookiest place in the locality, so we can expect them to go big this Halloween. Besides that, the Hayworths will entertain us with their light-hearted banter and playful taunts based on one-upmanship. Lastly, Connor will spend the occasion with his ex-wife, Emily.

Home Economics Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5, titled ‘Giant Jenga, $120’, kicks off with Tom and Marina driving to Connor’s when they see him kissing a girl, and that is enough to send Tom panicking in a brief state of frenzy. He realizes she is Jessica, his childhood love interest who had ditched him right before a dance at summer camp. Ever since that day, he never saw her until now. Connor also invites her to their “stay at home” gaming gig.

The couples had decided to stay in for a cozy gathering which also becomes the venue for a bet between Marina and Denise. The person who loses would have to babysit the winner’s baby or babies. During the games, Tom gets distracted because of thoughts surrounding Jessica and then confronts her. When her statements don’t add up, he pushes her to finally tell him the truth. It turns out that his sister Sarah was also present in the camp and had kissed Jessica right before the dance.

As Sarah spews the whole story, she and Denise accidentally lose the game, which means Marina wins the bet. Sarah apologizes to Tom after telling him how she was confused back then. Jessica is the first girl she ever liked, and she hadn’t even come out of the closet at that point. So she couldn’t tell the truth to Tom at any cost. The siblings then hug it out before joining the others. In the end, Denise challenges Marina for another bet while Jessica and Connor break up because of her complicated history with the family.

