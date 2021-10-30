Home Economics Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

Halloween is a special time of the year for the Hayworths, so they put a lot of effort into nailing their superhero costumes on this week’s episode of ‘Home Economics’ season 2. However, they begin to argue before trick or treat even starts prompting them to part ways for the day. However, they are unaware that bantering is their love language, and without the daily dose of standard Hayworth drama, they feel incomplete. If you missed the television premiere, our recap section has the information you need. Now, we’d like to take you through the details for season 2 episode 7!

Home Economics Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Home Economics’ season 2 episode 7 will premiere on November 3, 2021, at 9:30 pm ET on ABC. New episodes with runtimes ranging between 20 and 21 minutes per episode are released weekly on Wednesdays.

Where to Watch Home Economics Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Home Economics’ season 2 episode 7 by tuning to ABC at the date and time specified above. In case you miss the television broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming on ABC’s official website and ABC app. Following its television premiere, you can also catch the episode on Hulu. Additionally, you may watch the second season of ‘Home Economics’ on live TV services such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV. Moreover, new episodes will also be available in the video-on-demand format on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, and Vudu.

Home Economics Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 7, titled ‘Speeding Ticket, $180,’ Tom and Marina will be visited by famous chef Sofia, but her impact on Tom will make Marina jealous. She will despise Sofia’s fun streak motivating Tom to take on similar characteristics. As you know, Sofia is the character Tom is ghostwriting for. Sarah and Denise’s daughter Shamiah likes to turn to Connor for advice, but when the worried parents realize the same, they will be forced to take action. It seems like we’ll know more about Shamiah and her personal life in the coming week!

Home Economics Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

The sixth episode, titled ‘Box of King-Size Candy Bars, $48.99,’ kicks off with the Hayworths about to celebrate Halloween together after ages. However, they fail to find common ground when it comes to choosing the venue for trick or treat. So the families split up and spend the day in their individual neighborhoods.

Connor reconnects with his ex-wife Emily, but they end up arguing over petty matters. Tom and Marina run into a couple who forms an instant connection with them, after which the party shifts to an intimate double date. Within a couple of minutes, the conversation surprisingly loses its spark because they realize how eerily similar they are. So, they head out only to be missing the other Hayworths. Denise and Sarah feel left out as their kids find their own groups to have fun with.

At the end of the day, the Hayworths realize that they want to spend the night with each other. Still dressed up as iconic superheroes, they all rush in at Connor’s, although his gaudy Iron Man suit clashes with Tom’s sloppy cardboard cuttings fashioned into another Iron Man costume. The night ends peacefully as all the Hayworth superheroes sit together and continue their playful banter.

