Home Economics Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by the duo of Michael Colton and John Aboud, ‘Home Economics‘ is a sitcom that revolves around three adult siblings — Tom, Sarah, and Connor. Although they are connected by blood, what separates them from one another is the difference in their financial statuses — one is extremely well-off, one is middle-class, and one is barely hanging on. The comedy show originally released on April 7, 2021, on ABC.

The show highlights various aspects of the relationship between siblings, which can be heartwarming yet frustrating at the same time. This relatable theme has attracted quite a lot of viewers over the course of its two seasons. Moreover, the show has also received much appreciation for how its premise tackles some heavy subjects without going in too deep, and always finds a way to keep it comedic. If you have been following the show up until now and are looking forward to the potential third round, we have all the information you need!

Home Economics Season 3 Release Date

‘Home Economics’ season 2 premiered on September 22, 2021, on ABC, with the season finale landing on May 18, 2022. The sophomore season of the show consists of 22 episodes with a runtime of 21-22 minutes each.

As for the show’s third iteration, we have some exciting news! On May 13, 2022, ABC officially announced the renewal of ‘Home Economics’ for season 3. The renewal announcement was made just a few days before the finale of the second season aired. The ratings of the show have not been that great as they have been lingering around the 0.3 mark over the past few weeks. Even though they have declined quite a bit from the inaugural season, ABC was inclined to recommission the third installment and give the show another roll of the dice.

Following the exciting news, the production team is expected to get back to work soon and begin filming the upcoming season. Thus, if we consider the above-mentioned possibility and take into account the fact that the new iteration is slated to be a part of the 2022-2023 TV season, we can expect ‘Home Economics’season 3 to release in September 2022.

Home Economics Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

It is almost certain that the three main cast members who portray the roles of the grown-up siblings in the series will reprise their roles in the third iteration, including Topher Grace (Tom), Caitlin McGee (Sarah), and Jimmy Tatro (Connor). In addition, there are several more main cast members that are expected to return, and they are Karla Souza (Marina), Sasheer Zamata (Denise), Shiloh Bearman (Gretchen), Jordyn Curet (Shamiah), JeCobi Swain (Kevin), Chloe Jo Rountree (Camila), and Lidia Porto (Lupe).

Moreover, we can expect to see other cast members return as well. This includes Nora Dunn (Muriel), Phil Reeves (Marshall), Tetona Jackson (Jojo), and Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur (Mr. Zarrow). There are a lot of guest appearances made by several celebrities in the second season, so we can expect the same for the third installment too. Moreover, the creators might introduce a few new characters to keep the premise interesting. Thus, we may get to see some fresh faces in the cast lineup.

Home Economics Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In the second season, Tom, Sarah, and Connor deal with their respective lives, trying to make it better. Connor gets into relationships with a couple of women who have some type of history or acquaintance with either Tom or Sarah. Throughout the season, the three siblings stay involved in each other’s lives, whether by helping each other come out of difficult circumstances or putting one another in awkward situations. Tom struggles to finish writing his book, and when the potential new publisher decides to join his family brunch, he becomes a nervous wreck.

In the season finale, Connor reveals his plans to travel to space, after which Tom tries to keep him grounded. Marina attempts to transform the attic into a writing space for Tom to help him focus better, but gets stuck in the process. The third season is likely to begin by highlighting how serious Connor is about his space travel plans. Tom might finally get his book published and make his financial situation better. We are also likely to see the three siblings in a new set of pickles that they will attempt to get out of.

