Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,’ developed by tvN and internationally popularized by Netflix, is a Korean drama that revolves around polar opposites Yoon Hye-jin and Hong Du-sik. Set in the fictional town of Gongjin, the rom-com follows the interconnected lives of the townsfolk and their role in the budding romance between Hye-jin and Du-sik. With an emphasis on swoony courtships, emotional trauma, community interactions, and Korean food culture, this wildly popular show combines the thrill of an opposites-attract romance with the charm of a close-knit seaside town.

Developed by Kim Je-hyeon and Studio Dragon, ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ premiered in August 2021. It has since attracted fantastic reviews for its soulful depiction of rural Korea as well as its feel-good storyline. The K-drama also quickly garnered a dedicated fanbase obsessed with the quirks of its many lovable characters. With season 1’s finale being perfectly heartwarming and sentimental, there’s only one question in every fan’s mind: what about season 2? Well, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ season 2.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Season 2 Release Date

‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ season 1 premiered on August 28, 2021, on tvN and Netflix. The season comprises 16 episodes with a runtime of 73-89 minutes each. Episodes were released every Saturday and Sunday, with the season finale premiering on October 17, 2021.

Well, what about season 2? As of now, tvN has not officially renewed ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ for a second season. The romantic Korean drama has done exceptionally well with audiences, becoming one of the most popular television dramas in Korean cable television history. However, season 1 concludes satisfactorily, tying up all loose ends. With the season finale seeing a happy ending for all of its characters, is there enough material to proceed with a second season? Of course, one can counter with the fact that although season 1 resolves all of its story and character arcs, it is still open-ended enough to spawn a second season.

Nonetheless, despite the immense love received by the show and its characters, it seems unlikely that the show will return for another season. Since the series is an adaptation of the 2004 film ‘Mr. Hong’ and touches base with all the important plot points in the same, there is a distinct lack of source material as well. Additionally, Korean dramas tend to stick to a single-season format and, as of now, there is no official information hinting that ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ will deviate from this trend.

However, miracles do happen. The immense popularity, especially on an international scale, of ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ may just convince tvN and Studio Dragon to renew the show for another installment. If things go our way and fans get what they wish for, we can expect to see ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ season 2 sometime in Q3 or Q4 2022. In the meantime, we can only cross our fingers and hope for an official renewal!

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If season 2 does get developed, it will absolutely have to feature the original cast! The includes Shin Min-a (Yoon Hye-jin), Kim Seon-ho (Hong Du-sik), Gong Min-jeung (Pyo Mi-seon), Lee Sang-yi (Ji Seong-hyun), and Kang Hyung-seok (Choi Eun-chul),

Additionally, Lee Bong-ryun (Yeo Hwa-jung), In Gyo-jin (Jang Young-guk), Park Ye-young (Wang Ji-won), Jo Han-cheol (Oh Cheon-jae), Cha Chung-hwa (Cho Nam-sook), Kim Joo-yeon (Ham Yun-kyung), Yoon Seok-hyun (Choi Geum-chul), and Hong Ji-hee (Yoo Cho-hui) can be expected to return as well, since their characters are prized members of Gongjin’s small community. However, Kim Young-ok (Kim Gam-ri) is unlikely to reprise her role, considering her character’s arc concludes with her death in season 1.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 explores the romance between big-city Hye-jin and small-town Du-sik. As Hye-jin slowly gets comfortable in Gongjin, she forms new connections with the bright, chirpy, and oft gossiping townsfolk. Hye-jin and Du-sik face difficulties due to their starkly different outlooks on life and an unexpected love triangle. However, they eventually dating.

Du-sik’s mysterious and traumatic past proves to be a sore spot in their relationship. The citizens of Gongjin deal with their own problems, often with help of each other. Mi-seon and Eun-chul start dating with the intent of marriage. Seong-hyun and Wang Ji-won finally enter a relationship. Gam-ri dies peacefully. Du-sik reconnects with those from his past and finally forgives himself for the loss of his loved ones. The season finale sees Hye-jin and Du-sik planning their wedding.

Season 2, if developed, can explore Hye-jin and Du-sik’s married life. It can also look at Mi-seon and Eun-chul’s relationship. Seong-hyun and Wang Ji-won’s personal and professional romance is another possible plot arc. Challenges may crop up in Hye-jin’s dental career. Her penchant for luxury might again become an issue if the couple has children. We may also see other characters getting romantic interests, such as Cho-hui and Cheon-jae.

