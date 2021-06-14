‘Hospital Playlist’ season 1 finale left fans with tears of happiness and sorrow as some characters found the love of their life while others were left contemplating their fate. Lee Ik Joon finally gathers the courage to confess his love but did Chae Song Hwa feel the same way about him? If you are clueless about how the episode transpired, we encourage you to go through our detailed recap to avoid being left behind. But since season 2 is about to release, fans are eager to learn more about its episode 1, so without wasting any more time, let’s learn more about it.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Hospital Playlist’ season 2 episode 1 is all set to release on June 17, 2021, on tvN. Each episode of the romance-comedy medical drama is about 72-113 minutes long.

Where to Watch Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

You can stream ‘Hospital Playlist’ season 2 episode 1 on Netflix. In South Korea, the series premieres on tvN.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

In ‘Hospital Playlist’ season 2 episode 1, we can expect fans to finally learn what Yang Seok Hyung’s wife called him for in the season 1 finale. Since the look on his face was not a pleasant one, we can probably expect something shocking. Lee Ik Joon is likely to return from his Spain conference, and we will finally see Chae Song Hwa tell him her decision. The couple has made the fans wait for a long time, so it will be interesting to see how their relationship develops from here. We may also find the answer to the elusive question – Will Kim Joon Wan tell Lee Ik Joon about his relationship with Ik Soon? Here’s a trailer for the show’s upcoming season to give you a rough idea of what to expect from it.

Hospital Playlist Season 1 Finale Recap

‘Hospital Playlist’ season 1 ends on a happy note for some characters while others find themselves conflicted because of their feelings. Yang Seok Hyung receives a call from his ex-wife. Although it is not revealed what she says, the look on his face is enough to fathom the pain he is going through. Furthermore, Lee Ik Joon confesses his love for Chae Song Hwa before he leaves for a conference in Spain. Their fate hangs in the balance as we don’t know what Song Hwa thinks about him.

Meanwhile, Jang Gyeo Wool, in her desperation to stop Ahn Jeong Won from leaving the hospital, finally tells him what she feels about him. Gyeo Wool also admits that she has been in love with him ever since she first laid her eyes on him. They eventually kiss one another, and it seems that they have finally found the one they were looking for.

Kim Joon Wan and Lee Ik Soon, who are now in a long-distance relationship, face a dilemma. Since Ik Joon is unaware of their relationship, when will the couple decide to reveal their relationship? Now that Ik Soon is in London for her doctorate, it remains to be seen whether Joon Wan is going to wait for her to tell Ik Joon or take it upon himself to do what is necessary.

