Hotel Transylvania 5: Everything We Know

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ is an animated comedy movie directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. It is the fourth installment in the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ series and revolves around the comic capers of Count Dracula, his daughter Mavis, her human husband Jonathan, and their group of monster friends. When their lives are turned upside down by Van Helsing’s Monsterification Ray, Dracula and Jonathan team up to find a magical cure to reverse its side effects. However, the duo and the gang must hurry before their changes become permanent.

‘Hotel Transylvania’ is a much-loved movie franchise and all four movies have been equally successful. Moreover, the quirky characters and the engaging storyline of ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ have been well-received by both critics and the audience. Fans wonder when they will see their beloved characters on their next adventure, and are curious about ‘Hotel Transylvania 5.’ Here is all that we know so far about it.

Hotel Transylvania 5 Release Date

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ arrived on January 14, 2022, on Amazon Prime. It was initially planned to be a theatrical release, but the makers decided against it due to the Covid-19 pandemic and chose to release the movie on the streaming giant. As for ‘Hotel Transylvania 5,’ here is everything we can tell you.

Sony Pictures had announced the fourth installment in the Hotel Transylvania series in February 2019. However, Genndy Tartakovsky, who directed the first three movies, decided to step down from directing ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.’ Even so, he did write the storyline and co-wrote the screenplay with Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo. Moreover, Adam Sandler, who voiced Count Dracula in the first three installments, was replaced by Brian Hull in the fourth movie.

In April 2021, Sony Pictures also announced on Twitter that ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ would be the final movie in the franchise. Fans were highly dejected to hear the news, and even the cast members expressed their sadness about the franchise coming to an end. Actor Andy Samberg who voices the character of Jonathan stated in an interview that he was extremely glad to be a part of the popular movie series. He added, “I don’t like to admit that it’s over. If we say it’s done, we’re just caving to Sony. I don’t know. I’ll miss it all. It’s been such a fun thing to do. I’ll miss the junkets.”

The Drac Pack is back! 🦇 Don't miss the final chapter #HotelTransylvania: Transformania only in theaters July 23. pic.twitter.com/RzLGKeQgs5 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 9, 2021

Actress Selena Gomez, who voices Mavis, further said in an interview that she had a bittersweet feeling about the movie series ending, and would miss the cast and crew who had become like family over the years. She also stated that the team was running out of ideas and thus has done a brilliant job with the concluding part of the series.

Regarding the fifth part of ‘Hotel Transylvania,’ there have been no announcements or comments by the cast or the makers about the same. Other animated movies by Sony Pictures like ‘Open Season,’ ‘The Smurfs,’ and ‘Surf’s Up’ have also followed a similar pattern of concluding the franchise with 2-3 successful sequels. Thus, since ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ was already announced as the ultimate chapter in the movie series, it is highly unlikely that ‘Hotel Transylvania 5’ will ever be made.

