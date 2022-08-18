Hotties Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Hulu’s ‘Hotties‘ brings viewers a chaotically hilarious possibility of what a blind date could be. Each episode of the dating reality series features two couples on a blind date. As they try to get to know their respective dates, the participants must prepare an assigned dish with their partners in a cooking van in the middle of a desert. During their cook time, the contestants must complete three heat challenges. The said tasks ask the participants to consume a spicy food item given to them if they want to keep cooking.

At the end of the cook-off, the host decides on a victorious couple based on their food and chemistry. The winning pair can either use the entirety of their $2,500 on a second date or split the money and vow never to see each other’s face. The first season of ‘Hotties’ has gained many fans, and many of these admirers are eager to know if it will return for another season. Well, we are to tell everything we know the same!

Hotties Season 2 Release Date

‘Hotties’ season 1 premiered on August 16, 2022, on Hulu. The first installment spans 10 episodes, each with a run time of just over 21 minutes.

As of writing, there have been no announcements regarding the cooking show’s second season. However, do not let that disappoint you. Given the recent release of the series, the higher-ups may be waiting to see the impact it will leave behind on the viewers, among several other factors. The show is a lighthearted take on a well-established genre that is easy to sit back and watch during one’s downtime. Unlike most dating series, the Hulu show does not indulge in much drama and instead thrives on its chaotic nature.

In short, the dating show has a format that is easy to replicate for multiple episodes with minimal hassle. The prospect of seeing strangers trying to be at their best while eating some of the spiciest food out there adds to the appeal of the series. We are not sure why, but seeing someone eat food and have uncontrollable reactions to the same has always been attractive to the general public. Hence the warm reception the show’s premiere season has received.

If the Hulu cooking and dating show matches all the criteria required by the streaming giant, its renewal for another installment will most likely be announced in just a few months. If continued, we expect ‘Hotties’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Q3 2023.

Hotties Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

In case of a renewal, the dating series is likely to be once again hosted by Jade Catta-Preta. Apart from her hosting duties, Jade also took up the task of monitoring the contestants during the cooking process, tasting their finished products, and deciding the winner of the competition in the show’s premier season. In short, she was an integral part of the first installment with her well-timed quips and sense of humor.

The fact that most of Jade’s judgments were received favorably by most of the viewers goes on to show her reliability factor. The participants for the potential season 2 are all likely to be new faces, but we certainly won’t be averse to seeing some faces from the first iteration of the show.

Hotties Season 2: What can it be About?

Given that show’s basic outline remains the same in each episode, it is unlikely that the fans of season 1 will be surprised by much in the potential second iteration. However, that does not mean that it will be a repetitive experience, as each episode will surely have its unique brand of chaos with new faces and food.

It will also be intriguing to see the various spicy food items served as part of the heat challenges. The anticipation to hear about the winner at the end and what they will do with the cash prize is also likely to remain as thrilling as ever. The showmakers might make a few changes in potential season 2 depending upon the feedback that the first installment receives.

