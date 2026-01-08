Kiefer Sutherland’s ‘Hour Of Reckoning’ Starts Filming in Oklahoma in February

Kiefer Sutherland will soon head to Oklahoma for his next feature. The filming of the Western thriller movie ‘Hour Of Reckoning’ will take place in the state between February 23 and March 20, 2026. Chuck Hustmyre wrote the story, with Vaughn Stein roped in to direct. Sutherland is the only revealed cast member.

The gritty narrative follows a retired lawman (Sutherland), who returns to his dying hometown to investigate his brother’s mysterious death. He soon uncovers a brutal criminal empire led by a charismatic psychopath who rules through fear and corruption. As he digs deeper into a web of drug and human trafficking, his pursuit of truth ignites a violent war for justice- pitting one man’s code against an entire town.

Kiefer Sutherland, the star of ‘24’ and ‘Designated Survivor,’ has a string of Western dramas to his credit, like ‘Young Guns,’ ‘Young Guns II,’ ‘The Cowboy Way’ and ‘Forsaken.’ He was most recently seen as Bradley Mack in the Christmas comedy movie ‘Tinsel Town.’ The movie also stars Rebel Wilson, Lucien Laviscount, and Alice Eve. Sutherland’s other recent feature films are ‘Stone Cold Fox,’ ‘Juror #2,’ and ‘They Cloned Tyrone.’ As far as TV shows are concerned, he played John Weir, a corporate spy framed for murder, in the Paramount+ show ‘Rabbit Hole’ and 32nd US President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Showtime’s anthology drama series ‘The First Lady,’ which focuses on the various first ladies of the United States.

Vaughn Stein made his feature directorial debut with the neo-noir thriller ‘Terminal,’ starring Margot Robbie and Simon Pegg. This was followed by ‘Inheritance,’ a thriller starring Lily Collins; the horror movie ‘Every Breath You Take,’ featuring Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan; and ‘Cellar Door,’ another thriller with Jordana Brewster and Scott Speedman as the leads. ‘Hour Of Reckoning’ will be Stein’s first Western, and it remains to be seen how well he showcases the story.

Recent movies and shows filmed in Oklahoma include ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ ‘Tulsa King,’ ‘Logan,’ ‘Reagan,’ and ‘American Gods.’

