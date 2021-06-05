In the second episode of ‘House of Payne’ season 3, C.J.’s condition shows zero signs of progress which coaxes Malik into approaching Curtis for help. Elsewhere, Calvin is determined to prove that he could be a loving and doting husband to Laura. But the universe has a way of letting you down when you least expect it to! If you haven’t watched the episode, you can take a look at the recap at the end of the article. For an update on the next episode, you can check out the particulars for ‘House of Payne’ season 10 episode 3!

House of Payne Season 10 Episode 3 Release Date

‘House of Payne’ season 10 episode 3 will release on June 8, 2021, at 9 pm ET on BET. New episodes release on a weekly basis, and every episode has a runtime of 20-23 minutes.

Where to Watch House of Payne Season 10 Episode 3 Online?

To watch ‘House of Payne’ season 10 episode 3 on TV, tune in to BET at the aforementioned date and time. You can also watch the episode later on BET’s official website or BET+ (with a subscription). If you’re a fan, you can also live-stream the series online on DirecTV, Sling TV, Philo TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. People subscribed to VOD services like iTunes and Apple TV can buy/rent the episodes through these platforms. Amazon Prime Video users can add the BET+ package for $9.99/month after trial and then watch the series here on the streamer.

House of Payne Season 10 Episode 3 Spoilers

As one member is on the path towards steady recovery, another might have to confront underlying health issues. In the third episode titled ‘All Lumped Together,’ Ella will discover a lump in her breast during a routine mammogram. Although we don’t know her exact diagnosis, it will be a bit exhausting to see a robust character like her transform into a person bogged down by the stress caused by this newfound knowledge. On the other hand, Malik will begin to spend more time taking care of his family, which will affect his scholarship.

House of Payne Season 10 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode titled ‘A Payneful Lesson,’ C.J. is in a lot of pain but is reluctant to seek any help. He is unwilling to swallow his pride in front of his family members, who’re constantly checking on him to make sure he is fine. As C.J. tries to make peace with this painful discomfort that has now become his life, Malik gets concerned. He approaches Curtis for help, even though the latter is reluctant to dispense life lessons to a grown-up man like C.J., who doesn’t understand that it is okay to sometimes rely on others.

Meanwhile, Calvin is haunted by the past mistakes he made with Miranda, which puts his relationship with Laura at risk. So he plans an elegant and classy dinner date for his fiancée, hoping to live up to her expectations of an ideal husband. But his attempt to nail Ella’s legendary lasagna recipe just to impress Laura doesn’t go as planned. A disappointed Calvin then confronts her, and she reassures him that she loves him for who he is.

