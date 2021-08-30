‘Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha no Oukoku Saikenki’ or ‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ is an isekai fantasy TV anime based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Dojyomaru and illustrated by Fuyuyuki. The show centers upon a college student named Kazuya Souma, who mysteriously gets transported to an alternate world. With no practical knowledge of political affairs, he finds himself as the acting king of the Elfriedien empire, which is going through a political and social crisis. Now, he must introduce policy interventions to save the falling kingdom and protect the people. The anime first premiered on July 4, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Episode 10 Release Date

‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ episode 10 titled ‘Soldiers Have no Choice but to Enjoy Themselves’ is all set to premiere on September 5, 2021, in Japan on BS11 and Tokyo MX. The Japanese animation studio, J.C.Staff, has developed the series with Takashi Watanabe helming the directorial team and Akiyuki Tateyama as the music composer. The characters are designed by Mai Ootsuka, while Gou Zappa and Hiroshi Oonogi have overseen the scripts. Inori Minase has performed the opening theme track, “HELLO HORIZON,” and the ending theme song, “Kazanear,” is sung by Aimi.

Where to Watch How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 1 Online?

‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ is accessible for streaming outside Asia on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The latest episodes are also available on Wakanim (Scandinavian countries). You can watch the series on Jonu Play, Hulu, iQIYI, and Bilibili as well.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, the Elfriedien empire appears to be falling into a deeper political crisis as Air Force General Castor Vargas makes up his mind not to cooperate with Kazuya. He instead plans to rebel with the support of Amidonia Principality. Unfortunately for Souma, even Army General Georg Carmine is not happy with his rule. Meanwhile, King Gaius sees this as the right opportunity to fool both sides and act with his own political interest in mind. As the political tension increases, Kazuya can sense the impending doom. He declares that the food shortage is no longer a problem but, with Machiavellian philosophy in mind, realizes the importance of cruelty in running a state.

He prepares to take some tough decisions contradicting his moral principles. Later Kazuya has a brief meeting with the three Generals. Instead of requesting them to join hands with him, Souma issues a warning that if they continue not to support him, they will be marked as traitors. While Navy General Excel Walters, who was reluctant to go against the acting king, accepts his offer to work together for the betterment of the kingdom, Air Force General Castor Vargas and Army General Georg Carmine refuse to accept Souma as the king. In episode 10, the political tension within the Elfriedien empire will increase as different factions prepare to start a war against one another.

