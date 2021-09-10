Based on a light novel series written by Dozeumaru and illustrated by Fuyuyuki, ‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ or ‘Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha no Oukoku Saikenki’ is an isekai fantasy TV anime. It tells the story of university student Kazuya Souma, who is summoned to an alternate world to be a hero. Instead, he becomes a king and ushers in radical changes. The anime premiered on July 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Episode 11 Release Date

‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ episode 11, titled ‘Substitution,’ is set to release on September 12, 2021, on Tokyo MX and BS11. The first season has 13 episodes. J.C.Staff produced the series with Takashi Watanabe helming the directorial team and Gou Zappa and Hiroshi Oonogi leading the writing staff. Akiyuki Tateyama worked on the music, while Mai Ootsuka handled the character designs. Inori Minase sang the opening theme track, “HELLO HORIZON,” and Aimi sang the ending theme track, “Kazanear.”

Where to Watch How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 1 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. In Spain, the episodes can be watched with Spanish subtitles on Jonu Play. The episodes with English subtitles can be watched on Hulu as well. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. In certain parts of Asia, the episodes will be available on iQIYI.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Souma is forced to deal with wars on two fronts. Gaius invades the Elfrieden Kingdom through the Ursula Mountain Pass with 30,000 soldiers, intending to conquer the city of Altomura. What he doesn’t know is that Excel Walter is in there with Weist Garreau, the lord of Altomura. And together, they stall Gaius until Souma can put his plans into effect.

Meanwhile, in front of the capital, Carmine and his allies have a 4 to 1 advantage in the number of soldiers, but the veteran general knows that it will not be easy to attack the walls of the capital directly. In a skirmish, Carmine’s forces lose all their three canons. The defenders suddenly become alarmed after they spot an approaching unit of wyverns and presume that Castor has come to fight alongside Carmine. In a flashback sequence, Souma attacked Red Dragon City with a single battleship a day before the current events. When Carla attacked the ship, it was revealed to be a ruse to draw her away from the city and her father.

In episode 11, Castor might be captured on the first day of the One-Week War. Souma then will use the air force to end Carmine’s rebellion and Gaius’ invasion.

