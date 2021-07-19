Based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name illustrated by Fuyuyuki and written by Dojyomaru, ‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ or ‘Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha no Oukoku Saikenki’ is an isekai fantasy anime. The show recounts the story of Kazuya Souma, a university student who gets summoned to an alternate universe by Prime Minister Marx and King Albert of Elfrieden to save the empire from the Demon Lord’s Domain. With no prior experience of political affairs except for his training as a civil servant, he finds himself shouldering the responsibility of the Kingdom of Elfrieden.

Instead of acting like a demagogue and making unrealistic promises, Kazuya begins to improve standards of living by introducing radical reforms. Animated by J.C.Staff, the series first premiered on July 4, 2021. If you are curious to learn more about the upcoming episode of the show, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Episode 4 Release Date

‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ season 1 episode 4, titled “Index Finger, Move” or “Shokushi, Ugoku,” is all set to premiere on July 24, 2021, in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS11. The scripts are written by Gō Zappa and Hiroshi Ōnogi, while Takashi Watanabe has served as the director of the show. Mai Otsuka is the character designer. Season 1 comprises 13 episodes, and the series music is composed by Akiyuki Tateyama. Aimi has sung “Kazania,” which is the closing song, and “Hello Horizon,” which is the opening theme, is performed by Inori Minase.

Where to Watch How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 1 Online?

The show is available with English subtitles on Funimation in the US, UK, Canada, and Ireland. Fans from New Zealand and Australia can watch the show on AnimeLab. ‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ is also accessible on Wakanim. People in Spain can stream the show on Jonu Play with Spanish subtitles. In southeast Asia, the fantasy anime is licensed by Mighty Media and is accessible on iQIYI.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, the search for new advisors for the Kingdom of the Elfrieden continues as hundreds flock to the city with the hope of a better life. Kazuya meets some exceptionally talented individuals that include – Hakuya Kwonmin, whose knowledge and memory can be extremely critical in wars and policy decisions; Tomoe Inui, who can talk to animals; Aisha Udgard, who has expertise in military strategies; Juna Doma, whose beautiful voice can uplift the morale and spirit of entire Kingdom and Poncho Panacotta, who has an unrivaled knowledge of cuisine.

When Kazuya realizes that Tomoe Inui appears to be uncomfortable, he kneels in front of her with the intention of making her feel welcomed. Interestingly, it allows the Mystic Wolf girl to share some critical insight in his ear. Meanwhile, the episode also focuses briefly on Liscia Elfrieden, who is still concerned about Kazuya abdicating someday and wonders if marrying will make him stay.

In episode 4, titled “Index Finger, Move” or “Shokushi, Ugoku,” Kazuya may introduce some reforms with the future in mind and give the new advisors their responsibilities based on their talents. The knowledge and mystical abilities of the greatest five may lead to a radical change in the Kingdom of Elfrieden and Kazuya may begin to deal with neighboring kingdoms with more confidence.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime