‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ or ‘Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha no Oukoku Saikenki’ is an isekai fantasy TV anime that is based on the light novel series of the same name illustrated by Fuyuyuki and written by Dojyomaru. The series follows Kazuya Souma, an ordinary university student training to be a civil servant who mysteriously gets summoned to an alternate world to rescue the Kingdom of Elfrieden from economic and political distress. The anime was first released on July 4, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Episode 5 Release Date

‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ episode 5 titled “To Be Worthy of Food and Clothing, Know Its Honor” or “Ishoku Tatte, Eijoku o Shiru” is all set to premiere on July 31, 2021, in Japan. The anime will release on Tokyo MX and BS11. The isekai fantasy TV anime is developed and produced by J.C.Staff, with Gō Zappa and Hiroshi Ōnogi overseeing the scripts. Takashi Watanabe will helm the directorial team, with Akiyuki Tateyama as the music composer and Mai Otsuka as the character designer. The Japanese voice actress Inori Minase has performed the opening theme song “Hello Horizon,” while the ending theme song, “Kazania,” is sung by Aimi.

Where to Watch How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 1 Online?

You can watch ‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ in the U.S, U.K, Ireland, and Canada on Funimation with English subtitles. In Scandinavian countries, the series is streaming on Wakanim. The latest episodes are also accessible on Hulu.

People from Spain can watch the show on Jonu Play with Spanish subtitles. ‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ is licensed by Mighty Media for streaming in Southeast Asia. People from this part of the world can watch the series on iQIYI and Bilibili.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, titled “The Forefinger Twitches” or “Shokushi, Ugoku,” Tomoe tells Kazuya the secret that she can not only communicate with animals but also with demons, which rattles the acting king of the Kingdom of Elfrieden. However, he decides to keep it a secret and later discusses the implications of her powers with Marx, Liscia, and Ludwin behind closed doors.

Although it opens the possibility of negotiations with the demons to get back Elfrieden’s lost lands, it also poses a threat of war with neighboring nations who will like to have Tomoe’s powers for themselves. Therefore, it’s crucial that the nation is kept in the dark about the abilities of the Mystic-Wolf girl. Later, when Kazuya addresses his people about food shortage, he mentions that until the situation is resolved, they can consume food unaccustomed to them.

He broadcasts different dishes along with a cooking lesson for the nation so that people can make them for themselves. The citizens are introduced to burdock root, locusts, and octopus, but when the final dish is revealed, it shocks the food tasters and the people alike. In episode 5, titled “To Be Worthy of Food and Clothing, Know Its Honor” or “Ishoku Tatte, Eijoku o Shiru” the Kingdom of Elfrieden may experience an increase in food supply after a long time. Kazuya may lay out new plans to use Tomoe’s abilities to the kingdom’s advantage.

