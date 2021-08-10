Based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Dojyomaru and illustrated by Fuyuyuki, ‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ is an isekai fantasy TV anime. It centers upon a university student named Kazuya Souma, who mysteriously gets summoned to an alternate world to help a kingdom deal with economic and political distress. After he becomes the acting king, Kazuya, instead of unnecessarily wasting time and offering empty promises, chooses to implement better policies that immediately show a tremendous effect on the ground level.

However, it’s just a beginning of a long tiring journey that will test him at each turn. The anime first premiered on July 4, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Episode 7 Release Date

‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ episode 7 titled ‘Elder, Says’ is slated to premiere on August 15, 2021, in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS11. The series is developed by J.C.Staff with Takashi Watanabe helming the directorial team and Gou Zappa and Hiroshi Oonogi overseeing the scripts. Mai Ootsuka has designed the characters, and Akiyuki Tateyama has designed the series music. The opening theme track, “HELLO HORIZON,” is performed by Inori Minase, while the ending theme track, “Kazanear,” is sung by Aimi.

Where to Watch How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 1 Online?

‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ is licensed by Funimation for streaming outside Asia. Subscribers can head here to watch the isekai anime with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. In Scandinavian countries, the latest episodes are accessible on Wakanim. The show is available with Spanish subtitles on Jonu Play for fans in Spain. You can also watch ‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ on Hulu. In certain parts of Asia, the isekai anime is streaming on iQIYI and Bilibili.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, viewers learn that the Elfrieden empire was formed when various races came together to establish a stable society for everyone. Since humans outnumbered every other race, so they became the king while citizens of other races became top leaders of the three armed forces to ensure the rights of every one were protected. So, if a king tried to oppress others, the three leaders were always there to keep him in check. Unfortunately, it also means that they have the choice to not comply with the king’s commands and can rightly act on their own judgment.

So, when Kazuya invites them to discuss reforms, no one shows up. At the cafe, he and his companions overhear Halbert Magna and Kaede Foxia debating the political climate of the empire. While the former argues that he is going to join Carmine Duchy, the latter makes the case that Duchy can’t be trusted since he is likely to start a civil war even though the neighboring countries will be waiting for such an opportunity to attack. Kazuya understands that Halbert has feelings for Foxia and makes the case that if the war breaks out, there is a good chance that he will have to fight her.

Even if he doesn’t fight, someone else from his side will kill her, and he won’t be able to stop them. The following day when Glaive, Halbert’s father, visits the palace with his son and Foxia, Kazuya forgives Halbert for everything he has said. He orders Foxia to work in the Royal Guard as a staff officer while Halbert will serve as her subordinate. In episode 7, Halbert’s father, Glaive, may meet Kazuya to give him some important intel that can be crucial for the kingdom’s political stability. The acting king may choose a new strategy to deal with the internal strife of the kingdom.

