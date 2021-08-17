‘Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha no Oukoku Saikenki’ or ‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ is an isekai fantasy TV anime based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Dojyomaru and illustrated by Fuyuyuki. The series follows an ordinary college student named Kazuya Souma, who gets summoned into an alternate world by the leaders of a kingdom crippling with economic and political instability. After he is made the acting king of the strange world, he takes intelligent policy interventions which immediately show effects on the ground level.

However, it is just the beginning of a long path that he must walk to save the kingdom from disintegrating and getting ruined by neighboring centers of political power. The anime first premiered on July 4, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Episode 8 Release Date

‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ episode 8 titled ‘Forest, Rumbling’ is slated to premiere on August 22, 2021, in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS11. The Japanese animation studio J.C.Staff has developed the series with Takashi Watanabe helming the directorial team. Gou Zappa and Hiroshi Oonogi have led the writing staff, and the characters are designed by Mai Ootsuka. Akiyuki Tateyama has composed the series’ music. Inori Minase has performed the opening theme track, “HELLO HORIZON,” while the ending theme track, “Kazanear,” is sung by Aimi.

Where to Watch How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 1 Online?

Funimation has licensed ‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the show with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. People in Scandinavian countries can head to Wakanim to stream the latest episodes. The isekai anime is also accessible on Jonu Play (Spain), Hulu, iQIYI, and Bilibili.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Kazuya Souma proves he is worthy of the political power that is awarded to him, and the former rulers have made the right decision in summoning him. After learning about the six disciplines of magic, he formulates a plan to use them to Elfrieden’s advantage. With his secretaries’ help, he manages to collect sufficient funds for the ambitious Project Venetinova. According to the proposed plans, Kazuya will improve the infrastructure of the empire by the construction of a new port and hundreds of roads to increase economic activities.

Unfortunately, he later learns that a man named Urup claims that the land belongs to the God of the Sea, and therefore he can’t allow construction in the region. Kazuya realizes that it’s just a myth that has evolved over time because of the periodic tsunami in the area. He decides that it will be better to move the project someplace else. However, in order to ensure the safety of the people from the region, he gets high walls constructed just in case another tsunami strikes the area. In episode 8, Kazuya will learn about the growing political distress between the neighboring regions and its implication for the Elfriedien empire. He may also introduce some unexpected policy interventions.

