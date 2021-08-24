Based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Dojyomaru and illustrated by Fuyuyuki, ‘Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha no Oukoku Saikenki’ or ‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ is an isekai fantasy TV anime. The show centers upon Kazuya Souma, a college student who gets summoned to the Elfriedien empire in an alternate world. He is soon made the acting kind and is entrusted with the responsibility of saving the kingdom crippling with economic and political instability.

Instead of giving empty promises, Kazuya immediately implements policy interventions that show effects on the ground level. It marks the beginning of a long journey for the protagonist, who has to shoulder the challenging responsibility of protecting a nation that is at the risk of destruction and disintegration. The anime first premiered on July 4, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Episode 9 Release Date

‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ episode 9 titled ‘Not Vertically and Horizontally’ is slated to premiere on August 29, 2021, in Japan on BS11 and Tokyo MX. J.C.Staff has animated the isekai anime series with Takashi Watanabe helming the directorial team and Mai Ootsuka as the character designer. The writing staff is led by Gou Zappa and Hiroshi Oonogi, while Akiyuki Tateyama has composed the series music. The opening theme track, “HELLO HORIZON,” is performed by Inori Minase, and the ending theme track, “Kazanear,” is sung by Aimi.

Where to Watch How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 1 Online?

You can watch ‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. In Scandinavian countries, the latest episodes are streaming on Wakanim. The isekai fantasy anime is also accessible on Jonu Play, Hulu, iQIYI, and Bilibili.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Kazuya summons members of the Forbidden Army that includes the likes of Kaede and Halbert, to work on his ambitious infrastructure projects. The shortage of laborers in the kingdom proves to be a tricky problem, but the acting king is ingenious enough to use his resources well, and while doing so, he takes care of the wildlife in the region as well by inspecting the overall impact of the road network from the economic as well as ecological viewpoints.

Unfortunately, despite his best efforts, one of his fears is realized when a landslide buries half of Chief Wodan’s village in the God-Protected Forest. Kazuya is quick on his feet and uses the members of the Forbidden Army to begin the rescue work while they wait for reinforcements. Although the people of the village receive medical help soon, a lot of elves end up losing their lives.

The acting king had previously appealed for thinning overpopulated trees, but his suggestions were met with resistance from the villagers. But now that so many had lost their lives, Kazuya blamed himself alone for not doing enough. In episode 10, Kazuya’s ambitious infrastructure projects will finally be completed. The Elfriedien empire will begin to enjoy the economic benefits of the road network, but a new crisis will soon stare at Kazuya’s kingdom.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime