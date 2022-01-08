How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 Episode 1: Release Date and Spoilers

‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ or ‘Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha no Oukoku Saikenki’ is a fantasy isekai anime inspired by the light novel series of the same name written by Dozeumaru and illustrated by Fuyuyuki. The anime revolves around a university student named Kazuya Souma, who mysteriously gets transported into an alternate world to become the hero of a kingdom facing political and economic distress.

Once he becomes the king, Kazuya starts working and ushers in radical changes instead of making unrealistic promises. With the first episode of its second season about to release, let’s have a look at what we can expect from the show.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ season 2 episode 1 titled ‘Amidonia in a Lion’s Skin’ is all set to release on January 9, 2022, on Tokyo MX and BS11. Fans in Japan can watch the show at 1:30 AM JST, while the show in the United States will be accessible for streaming at 11:30 AM CT. Meanwhile, the series will be accessible for streaming in the United Kingdom and nearby nations at 5:30 PM BST

The anime is developed by J.C. Staff, with Gou Zappa and Hiroshi Oonogi leading the writing staff and Takashi Watanabe helming the directorial team. The character design is handled by Mai Ootsuka, while the music for the show is composed by Akiyuki Tateyama.

Where to Watch How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 Online?

‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ season 2 is licensed by Funimation for streaming outside Asia. People with a basic subscription can watch the latest episodes here. The anime with English subtitles are expected to arrive on Hulu as well. Fans from Spain can check for the availability of the latest season and watch the first installment with Spanish subtitles on Jonu Play. In certain parts of Asia, the isekai fantasy anime is accessible for streaming on iQIYI.

Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the season 1 finale, the ruler of the Gran Chaos empire Maria Euphoria sends her sister Jeanne to meet Kazuya and have a friendly conversation on political affairs. Poncho accidentally discovers a lily with edible roots that could potentially solve Amidonia’s food shortage problems. When Jeanne meets Kazuya, she praises the Elfriedien king for his achievement but also mentions that he has to answer Maria for his illegal invasion.

In season 2, episode 1, Kazuya will consider the possibility of meeting Maria and having a discussion on political affairs, especially after Jeanne has told him that the invasion was illegal. Meanwhile, the food shortage issues of Amidonia will be solved to some extent thanks to Poncho’s discovery of the edible lily roots. While things may appear to be going just as Kazuya wants, a political crisis may slowly threaten Amidonia’s stability.

