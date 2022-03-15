How I Met Your Father Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

A standalone sequel to ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ Hulu’s sitcom ‘How I Met Your Father’ revolves around the life of Sophie, a photographer who navigates her relationships and career while living in New York City. It progresses through Sophie’s attempts to find the true love of her life while dealing with the emotional conflicts that are related to her childhood. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the show originally released in January 2022.

Upon its premiere, the sitcom received mixed to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike but succeeded in garnering praises for the performances of the lead cast. Since the show’s first season ends with several questions unanswered concerning Sophie and her friends’ fates, one must be wondering about the prospects of a second installment. Well, here’s everything you need to know about it!

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Release Date

‘How I Met Your Father’ season 1 premiered on January 18, 2022, on Hulu, concluding its run on March 15, 2022. The first season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 22–25 minutes each.

As far as the second installment is concerned, here’s what we know. On February 15, 2022, Hulu announced the renewal of the show for a 20-episode season 2. “Isaac and Elizabeth’s inspired vision for How I Met Your Father has proven to be true appointment viewing that fans cannot get enough of week to week. The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we’re thrilled to bring more of this group’s journey to our viewers with a supersized second season,” Jordan Helman, Head of Scripted Content for Hulu Originals, said in a statement.

Even though the show has been recommissioned for a supersized second installment, the ardent fans of Sophie and her journey may need to wait for a while for the second season to land on the streaming platform. Considering the time required for filming and post-production, we can expect ‘How I Met Your Father’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 2023.

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

There’s no ‘How I Met Your Father’ without Sophie. Thus, we can expect the return of Hilary Duff to lead the cast of season 2 as Sophie. The returning cast members might also include Christopher Lowell (Jesse), Francia Raisa (Valentina), Suraj Sharma (Sid), Tom Ainsley (Charlie), Tien Tran (Ellen), and Kim Cattrall (future Sophie).

Daniel Augustin (Ian), Leighton Meester (Meredith), Aby James (Rachel), and Ashley Reyes (Hannah) may also be part of the second season. The return of Josh Peck (Drew) is uncertain since his character’s arc gets completed in the first season. We may also see several fresh faces in the sophomore season if the creators plan to introduce new characters.

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of the show ends with several significant developments concerning the lives of Sophie and her friends. Jesse expresses his love for Sophie in his sleep, freaking out the latter. Sophie’s reaction paves the way for Jesse’s reunion with Meredith. Charlie and Valentina break up when the former makes it clear that he doesn’t want kids in the future.

As someone who yearns for a big family, Valentina fails to accept Charlie. The potential expenses of Sid and Hannah’s two marriages astound them. Rather than waiting, they go to city hall and get married without any celebrations. Ellen encounters Rachel, and they decide to go for a date. Ian returns from Australia and meets Sophie.

The second season of the show is expected to follow Sophie and Ian since they may consider a relationship. Jesse may need to decide whether he will accompany Meredith on her latest tour. Even though they reunite, they may need to work on their bond to be free from the hurt of the past. Ellen and Rachel may build a relationship as the latter forgives Ellen for deceiving her. As their relationship comes to an end, Charlie and Valentina may think about seeing other people. If not, they may reconsider their individual decisions regarding having children to give their relationship another chance.

